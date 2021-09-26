Patriots-Saints Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Three Showdown

The New England Patriots will take on the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, September 26. With preparations nearing their completion, the Patriots are set to take the field in hopes of remaining in the win column for the second straight week.

With just over an hour until kickoff, the Patriots have released their list of Inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

OL Trent Brown

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

CB Shaun Wade

LB Ronnie Perkins

OLB Josh Uche

TE Devin Asiasi

The big news regarding the Patriots’ Sunday inactives is the absence of Josh Uche. The second-year linebacker was a surprise addition to the Patriots injury report on Friday, listed with a back injury. With the Saints’ diverse offense, New England will need strong production from the front seven in pursuing the quarterback, and aiding in stopping the run. Uche has been one of the Pats most productive defenders, complaining 13 tackles, ten quarterback hits and three sacks in two games. With both he and Ronnie Perkins inactive on Sunday, Kyle Van Noy, Harvey Langi and Chase Winovich could see action to help substitute with Uche’s production.

For the second straight week, starting right tackle Trent Brown will be inactive, meaning that the Patriots will likely be stocking the right tackle position with Justin Herron and Yasir Durant; with the possibility of Yodny Cajuste getting the occasional look as well.

With Rhamondre Stevenson remaining on the Belichickian equivalent of ‘double secret probation,’ Damien Harris (finger) is seemingly healthy enough to handle the majority of the team’s carries. James White and J.J. Taylor will provide assistance in the ground game, as well. Taylor saw limited snaps in Week too against the Jets. His playing time should increase on Sunday against the Saints’ aggressive defensive front.

Behind Enemy Lines — Saints Inactives:

QB Ian Book

DT Albert Higgins

C Erik McCoy

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

CB Desmond Trufant

New Orleans did declare one player as ‘out’ prior to Sunday’s matchup, center Erik McCoy. While McCoy’s absence was expected, it likely means that the Saints’ offensive line struggles may continue. McCoy’s Week Two replacement, Cesar Ruiz, had notable difficulty with containing the Carolina Panthers’ aggressive defensive front. With the Pats showing more of a desire and ability to rush the passer and stifle the run, the Pats defensive line may be able to place greater pressure on quarterback Jameis Winston, while trying to limit the productivity of running back Alvin Kamara. On Saturday, the Saints’ announced the elevation of practice squad offensive lineman Austin Reiter to provide additional depth along the offensive line.

On the Saints’ bright side, CB Marshon Lattimore (Hand), DE Payton Turner (Elbow), DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Knee) and DB P.J. Williams (Back) were all removed from the injury report, are all active Their respective presences in New Orleans’ lineup will strengthen their front-seven, as well as their secondary. New Orleans is among the top teams in the league when defending the run, the pass, as well as in the red zone, where the Pats have had some notable struggles.