Patriots Sign Ex-CFL Defensive Back To Futures Contract

Cornerback Rodney Randle, Jr. becomes the 12th player to sign a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2023 season.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have signed ex-Canadian Football League (CFL) defensive back Rodney Randle, Jr. to a futures contract.

The 25-year-old product of Lamar University went undrafted in 2019. Randle spent his rookie preseason with the Los Angeles Chargers before being waived at the roster deadline.

Following his brief stint with in the NFL, the 6-foot, 170-pound native of Beaumont, Texas, native spent time with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020 before heading to the CFL. Over the course of 23 games between the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Randle compiled 69 total tackles (58 on defense, 11 on special teams) as well as four interceptions.

Randle had previously visited Foxboro for a workout on Jan. 3, along with fellow CFL quarterback Tre Ford, defensive back Tyrell Ford and wide receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Kian Schaffer-Baker. To date, Randle is the only member of the aforementioned quartet to receive a contract from New England.

With their season coming to an end following their 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, the Patriots have turned their attention to making improvements for 2023. The team confirmed on Thursday their intention to begin interviewing potential offensive coordinators, while also that they have “begun contract extension conversations” with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo on staying with the team long term.

From a personnel standpoint, New England signed 11 members of the practice squad to futures contracts earlier this week, including linebacker Terez Hall, defensive back Brad Hawkins, offensive lineman Hayden Howerton, cornerback Quandre Mosely, linebacker Calvin Munson, wide receiver Tre Nixon, running back J.J. Taylor, tight ends Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington and defenisve linemen Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and LaBryan Ray.

All of those players finished the season on the New England practice squad, with five players making in-game appearances.

A futures contract may be offered to a player who did not finish the regular season on an active NFL roster. The contracts go into effect on the first day of the new league year, when rosters expand to a 90-man limit.

