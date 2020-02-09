PatriotMaven
Patriots Are No. 1 in Strength of Schedule for 2020 Season

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots finished the 2019 season with a 12-4 regular season record and having been knocked out in the Wild-Card round of the postseason. With some crucial free agents like Tom Brady, Joe Thuney, Kyle Van Noy and Devin McCourty potentially leaving New England this offseason, the Patriots could face some serious turnover this offseason. 

To make matters worse, the six-time Super Bowl champions will also be dealing with the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL for the 2020 season. 

Here are the NFL's strength of schedule for the 2020 season:

1. New England Patriots: 137-118-1 (.537)

2. New York Jets: 136-119-1 (.533)

3. Miami Dolphins: 135-120-1 (.529)

4. San Francisco 49ers: 134-120-2 (.528)

T5. Buffalo Bills: 134-121-1 (.525)

T5. Detroit Lions: 134-121-1 (.525)

T5. Atlanta Falcons: 134-121-1 (.525)

T8. Arizona Cardinals: 132-123-1 (.518)

T8. Houston Texans: 132-123-1 (.518)

T10. Los Angeles Rams: 131-123-2 (.516)

T10. Minnesota Vikings: 131-123-2 (.516)

12. Denver Broncos: 131-125 (.512)

T13. Seattle Seahawks: 129-125-2 (.508)

T13. Chicago Bears: 129-125-2 (.508)

15. Green Bay Packers: 128-126-2 (.504)

T16. Indianapolis Colts: 128-127-1 (.502)

T16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 128-127-1 (.502)

T18. Carolina Panthers: 127-127-2 (.500)

T18. Kansas City Chiefs: 128-128 (.500)

20. Tennessee Titans: 127-128-1 (.498)

21. Las Vegas Raiders: 127-129 (.496)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars: 126-129-1 (.494)

23. Los Angeles Chargers: 126-130 (.492)

24. New Orleans Saints: 125-130-1 (.490)

25. Philadelphia Eagles: 124-131-1 (.486)

26. New York Giants: 123-132-1 (.482)

27. Cincinnati Bengals: 122-134 (.477)

28. Washington Redskins: 118-136-2 (.465)

29. Cleveland Browns: 118-138 (.461)

30. Dallas Cowboys: 117-138-1 (.459)

31. Pittsburgh Steelers: 117-139 (.457)

32. Baltimore Ravens: 112-144 (.438)

New England could be in line for a rough outing in 2020. The worst case scenario for Bill Belichick and company is that Brady walks this offseason, Jarrett Stidham becomes the starting quarterback, and the former 4th round draft pick has to face teams like 49ers, Ravens, Chiefs, Seahawks, Bills, etc. If that's the case, then we may see the Patriots miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. 

Belichick and company will have to make some magic this offseason in order to prevent that from happening. 

