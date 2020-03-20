Current and Former Patriots Take to Social Media to React to Tom Brady's Departure

The goat emoji is in full force across social media. New England Patriots of current and past are making it known across social media channels what their time with Tom Brady meant to them as he leaves New England after two decades of incredible football.

Julian Edelman, who’s been on a crusade to keep his friend, brother, and mentor in New England, simply posted a photo captioned “Family.”

Kyle Van Noy shared a heartfelt photo and caption of love and camaraderie captured during a celebration, thanking him for the time the played together and friendship, as Van Noy is leaving New England as well.

Sony Michel simply said, “it was a pleasure,” with a goat emoji followed by a picture of the two.

Former Patriot Tedy Bruschi posted a bit of a throwback, encouraging Brady to go win another one. Longtime teammates, two incredibly notable players in one photo.

Honored to play together, index fingers to the sky in celebration was what Jason McCourty posted.

An embrace in celebration with the trademark No. 12 smile, the one we saw so often as Brady led New England to countless victories over the years.

Newhouse reflected on how quickly Brady prepped him to play, and in a huddle, like brothers, they’ll stay captured for this moment in time.

Danny Amendola had perhaps the sweetest picture, much like a little brother looking to the elder, saying the only thing better than playing were the hugs. From the looks of it, Brady had his arms open to his teammates all the time, and the smile on Amendola’s face says it all.

Trademark locks being taken care of by a trademark man. Winovich is going to miss his QB.

Rex Burkhead was quick to show a celebratory photo of him and the man who taught him so much, exemplified in gratitude.

Perhaps though, the Patriots put it best. The official team Instagram released this photo following Brady's announcement.

The Patriots captured Brady in his essence, full game face ready to go, and said what we’re all thinking. Touchdown Tommy will forever be a Patriot.