Patriots-Titans Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Twelve Showdown

The Pats list five inactives, as opposed to the Titans listing seven for Sunday’s Week Twelve matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots are set to host the Tennessee Titans in Week Twelve of the 2021 NFL Season at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 28 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Titans have released their lists of Inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

DE Ronnie Perkins

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

OL Yasir Durant

Despite being both limited and absent for portions of the Patriots practice slate this week, running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), TE Hunter Henry (neck), Trent Brown (calf), Christian Barmore (knee) and Damien Harris (neck) are all active for Sunday’s matchup with Tennessee.

Behind Enemy Lines: Titans Inactives

RB Jeremy McNichols

CB Greg Marin

ILB David Long

ILB Rashaan Evans

G Nate Davis

DT Teair Tart

OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

For the Titans, running back Jeremy McNichols is inactive, meaning that the vast majority of the carries will be taken by D’Onte Foreman on Sunday.

Tennessee is also without some major components along its defensive front, including linebackers David Long and Rashaan Evans, as well as tackle Teair Tart. The Titans are typically strong and physical when it comes to their defensive line. While that will continue, the loss of this trio will place a strain on Tennessee’s defensive strategy on Sunday.