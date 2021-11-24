Patriots-Titans Week Twelve Injury Report: First Edition — Eleven Patriots Limited on Thanksgiving Eve

In contract, the Tennessee Titans are potentially entering Sunday’s matchup with an extensive list of injured players.

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Twelve has been issued for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET.

With the Pats entering the contest at 8-4 on the 2021 NFL Season, a win is of utmost importance for the Pats to maintain their momentum in contending for both the top spot in the division, as well as the conference. Despite the hype surrounding the postseason, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

OT Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Neck

TE Hunter Henry, Neck

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Patriots

For the second straight day, the Patriots 53-Man roster enjoyed perfect attendance at practice. While no players were listed as non-participants, eleven Patriots were limited participants on Wednesday.

New additions to the report include defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. Running back Damien Harris and tight end Hunter Henry were also limited, as each tends to a neck injury. It is unclear as to whether Barmore, Harris or Henry sustained the injuries during Tuesday’s practice (for which, no report was posted), as none of the three were listed on the team’s final injury report prior to their Week Eleven matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Practice squad DE Tashawn Bower was not spotted by reporters to begin practice on Wednesday, as he has been signed to the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OLB Ola Adeniyi, Hamstring

WR A.J. Brown, Chest

G Nate Davis, Concussion

LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle

DL Naquan Jones Illness

OLB Harold Landry, Hamstring

LB David Long, Hamstring

RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion

DL Teair Tart, Ankle

QB Logan Woodside, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Jayon Brown, Quad

RB D'Onta Foreman, Tricep

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, Chest

CB Greg Mabin, Ankle

G Rodger Saffold, Back

FULL AVAILABILITY

TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion

What It Means: Titans

Wide receiver A.J. Brown missed Wednesday's practice with a chest injury, and his status for playing on Sunday is looking shaky, at best. Through 10 games played in 2021, Brown has compiled 615 yards receiving on 46 catches with three touchdowns. Brown is expected to provide Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill with a productive target at the position, in the absence of star wideout Julio Jones.

Already without standout running back Derrick Henry, reserve rusher D’Onta Foreman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, with a tricep injury.

While mostly devoid of good news on the injury front, Tennessee did get some positive news on top tight end Geoff Swaim, who was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, as he recovers from a concussion.

The Patriots and Titans are set for a post-Thanksgiving matchup on Sunday, November 28, at 1:00pm ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.