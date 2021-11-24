Patriots-Titans Week Twelve Injury Report: First Edition — Eleven Patriots Limited on Thanksgiving Eve
The first practice participation and injury report of Week Twelve has been issued for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET.
With the Pats entering the contest at 8-4 on the 2021 NFL Season, a win is of utmost importance for the Pats to maintain their momentum in contending for both the top spot in the division, as well as the conference. Despite the hype surrounding the postseason, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.
Here is Wednesday’s full report:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
OT Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Neck
TE Hunter Henry, Neck
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
What It Means: Patriots
For the second straight day, the Patriots 53-Man roster enjoyed perfect attendance at practice. While no players were listed as non-participants, eleven Patriots were limited participants on Wednesday.
New additions to the report include defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. Running back Damien Harris and tight end Hunter Henry were also limited, as each tends to a neck injury. It is unclear as to whether Barmore, Harris or Henry sustained the injuries during Tuesday’s practice (for which, no report was posted), as none of the three were listed on the team’s final injury report prior to their Week Eleven matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
Practice squad DE Tashawn Bower was not spotted by reporters to begin practice on Wednesday, as he has been signed to the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster.
Read More
TENNESSEE TITANS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Ola Adeniyi, Hamstring
WR A.J. Brown, Chest
G Nate Davis, Concussion
LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle
DL Naquan Jones Illness
OLB Harold Landry, Hamstring
LB David Long, Hamstring
RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion
DL Teair Tart, Ankle
QB Logan Woodside, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Jayon Brown, Quad
RB D'Onta Foreman, Tricep
CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, Chest
CB Greg Mabin, Ankle
G Rodger Saffold, Back
FULL AVAILABILITY
TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion
What It Means: Titans
Wide receiver A.J. Brown missed Wednesday's practice with a chest injury, and his status for playing on Sunday is looking shaky, at best. Through 10 games played in 2021, Brown has compiled 615 yards receiving on 46 catches with three touchdowns. Brown is expected to provide Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill with a productive target at the position, in the absence of star wideout Julio Jones.
Already without standout running back Derrick Henry, reserve rusher D’Onta Foreman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, with a tricep injury.
While mostly devoid of good news on the injury front, Tennessee did get some positive news on top tight end Geoff Swaim, who was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, as he recovers from a concussion.
The Patriots and Titans are set for a post-Thanksgiving matchup on Sunday, November 28, at 1:00pm ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.