Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Titans Week Twelve Injury Report: First Edition — Eleven Patriots Limited on Thanksgiving Eve

    In contract, the Tennessee Titans are potentially entering Sunday’s matchup with an extensive list of injured players.
    Author:

    The first practice participation and injury report of Week Twelve has been issued for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET.

    With the Pats entering the contest at 8-4 on the 2021 NFL Season, a win is of utmost importance for the Pats to maintain their momentum in contending for both the top spot in the division, as well as the conference. Despite the hype surrounding the postseason, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

    Here is Wednesday’s full report:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    No Players Listed

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

    DL Christian Barmore, Knee

    LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

    OT Trent Brown, Calf

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    RB Damien Harris, Neck

    TE Hunter Henry, Neck

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

    G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

    TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

    LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed.

    What It Means: Patriots

    For the second straight day, the Patriots 53-Man roster enjoyed perfect attendance at practice. While no players were listed as non-participants, eleven Patriots were limited participants on Wednesday.

    New additions to the report include defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. Running back Damien Harris and tight end Hunter Henry were also limited, as each tends to a neck injury. It is unclear as to whether Barmore, Harris or Henry sustained the injuries during Tuesday’s practice (for which, no report was posted), as none of the three were listed on the team’s final injury report prior to their Week Eleven matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

    Practice squad DE Tashawn Bower was not spotted by reporters to begin practice on Wednesday, as he has been signed to the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster.

    Read More

    TENNESSEE TITANS

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    OLB Ola Adeniyi, Hamstring

    WR A.J. Brown, Chest

    G Nate Davis, Concussion

    LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle

    DL Naquan Jones Illness

    OLB Harold Landry, Hamstring

    LB David Long, Hamstring

    RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion

    DL Teair Tart, Ankle

    QB Logan Woodside, Illness

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    LB Jayon Brown, Quad

    RB D'Onta Foreman, Tricep

    CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, Chest

    CB Greg Mabin, Ankle

    G Rodger Saffold, Back

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion

    What It Means: Titans

    Wide receiver A.J. Brown missed Wednesday's practice with a chest injury, and his status for playing on Sunday is looking shaky, at best. Through 10 games played in 2021, Brown has compiled 615 yards receiving on 46 catches with three touchdowns. Brown is expected to provide Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill with a productive target at the position, in the absence of star wideout Julio Jones.

    Already without standout running back Derrick Henry, reserve rusher D’Onta Foreman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, with a tricep injury.

    While mostly devoid of good news on the injury front, Tennessee did get some positive news on top tight end Geoff Swaim, who was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, as he recovers from a concussion.

    The Patriots and Titans are set for a post-Thanksgiving matchup on Sunday, November 28, at 1:00pm ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

    Patriots TE Hunter Henry
    News

    Patriots-Titans Week Twelve Injury Report: First Edition — Eleven Patriots Limited on Thanksgiving Eve

    13 seconds ago
    Patriots Rodney Harrison and Richard Seymour
    News

    Seymour, Wilfork Among Semifinalists, Harrison Snubbed for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

    2 hours ago
    6188482072b97
    News

    Three New England Patriots Lead Their Positional Groups in Pro Bowl Voting

    3 hours ago
    Patriots DT Christian Barmore
    News

    Different, But Same: Barmore Enjoying His Time Playing for the New England Patriots

    16 hours ago
    7EDDB620-1650-461A-B4D8-07E29EAF87E1
    News

    Saturday Night’s Alright - Patriots-Colts Set for December 18 in Indianapolis

    Nov 23, 2021
    Cameron McGrone
    News

    Patriots’ McGrone, Bledsoe Activated from NFI, Waitman to Practice Squad - What It Means For New England

    Nov 23, 2021
    Patriots TE Jonnu Smith
    News

    Jonnu’s Jump Start? Smith “Ready” for Patriots-Titans Matchup

    Nov 23, 2021
    New England Patriots S Devin McCourty (32) and LB Matt Judon (9)
    News

    Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Twelve

    Nov 23, 2021