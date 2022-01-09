Patriots vs. Dolphins: Three to Watch on Defense in Week Eighteen

The New England Patriots will finish the 2021 regular season on Sunday as they square off against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. While Miami has mathematically been eliminated from postseason contention, they would love to play the role of spoiler for New England’s postseason positioning. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Dolphins’ weaknesses.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Dolphins.

Davon Godchaux

One of the more prominent signings for the Pats in the early goings of free agency was former Dolphins defensive lineman Davon Godchaux. While the Pats struggled to contain the middle in 2020, Godchaux’s addition helped them fortify the interior of their defensive line. At 6-foot-3, 310-pounds, he has brought a blend of size and versatility to the middle of the line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. Godchaux is adept at playing all three tackle positions. However, he is likely to see most of his playing time in the middle on Sunday. With Miami’s offensive line determined to provide stout protection of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, they may choose to dedicate two players to containing Godchaux. Should he be able to take on the double team, he will provide the Pats linebackers and edge rushers to keep Tagovailoa uncomfortable for the better part of Sunday afternoon. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend Miami’s running game led by Duke Johnson, Myles Gaskin and Phillip Lindsay.

Adrian Phillips

With fellow safety Kyle Dugger sidelined with a hand injury, Phillips will likely be deployed as the Patriots’ top option at the position. The 29-year-old has compiled 81 total tackles and has a career-high four interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown) through 16 games. He has also logged eight passes-defensed and a forced fumble. Still, Phillips’ greatest asset remains his versatility. He is primarily used as a hybrid box safety, capable of playing outside linebacker in most defensive schemes. However, he is also far from limited to that role. Phillips is more than capable of aligning along the defensive line, at slot corner and even outside-wide. Still, Phillips is at his best when playing in the box. He is a strong tackler with decent speed and is most effective when playing closer to the line of scrimmage. As such, he is the ideal defensive back to cover a tight end, or a running back out of the backfield. With Miami entering Sunday’s matchup looking to utilize the intermediate area of the field, Phillips may draw coverage against Dolphins’ tight end Mike Gesicki. Therefore, he has the chance to be a factor in both New England’s pass defense and run defense.

Jalen Mills

Cornerback Myles Bryant remains on COVID-19/Reserve and will be out for Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins. Though Mills has almost exclusively played the role of the second option at outside cornerback this season, Mills has evolved into a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary. Had former Pats’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore been ready to start the season, Mills was a primary candidate to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. However, with Gilmore now in Carolina, Mills has been the team’s primary option as their starting second cornerback. Throughout the season, Mills has amassed 44 total tackles (33 of which have been solo tackles), one tackle for loss and seven passes defensed. Due to Mills value in his current role, his movement to the slot for any notable action would likely be a last resort. However, if either Joejuan Williams or Shaun Wade receives any looks at outside corner, Mills may find himself aligning in the slot against Miami’s receivers.

The Patriots and Dolphins are set for an 4:25pm kickoff on Sunday afternoon, January 9, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.