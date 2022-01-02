Patriots vs. Jaguars: Three to Watch on Offense Against Jacksonville

The New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Jacksonville has mathematically been eliminated from postseason contention, they are still playing for provide, and would love to play the role of spoiler for New England’s postseason hopes. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Jags’ weaknesses.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Jaguars.

Damien Harris/Rhamondre Stevenson

While much has been made of Mac Jones’ impact on the Patriots offense, New England’s scoring strategy is still predicated on utilizing the running game as a primary option. This strategy should continue this week against Jacksonville. The Jaguars allow 123.5 yards (24th in the League) per game on the ground and 4.2 yards per play, in which they rank 14th. The Jags front seven features some stout defenders such as ex-Pat Malcom Brown and DaVon Hamilton on the interior, along with linebackers Myles Jack and Josh Allen. Still, the Patriots will look to keep Damien Harris going. Harris was the lone bright spot during the Pats 33-21 loss to the Bills in Week Sixteen, earning three touchdowns on 100 yards rushing. With Rhamondre Stevenson back in to fold after a brief stint on COVID-19/Reserve. If the Patriots want to get Jones back on track, they will need both Harris and Stevenson to move the ball on the ground early and often.

Kendrick Bourne

Bourne was relatively quiet in Week Sixteen but might be due for a bounce back game against a typically porous Jags’ secondary. His versatility has been one of the major reasons for his seemingly perfect fit into the Patriots offensive scheme. The 26-year-old has been targeted 60 times, compiling 47 receptions for 700 yards and five touchdowns. Bourne has also demonstrated an ability to be a threat in the running game, logging 100 yards on nine carries. However, when deployed as a receiver (his natural, and best fit) Bourne has aligned in the slot, and on the outside. Though his technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment, he has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. However, Bourne has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. His 78.3 percent catch rate, among the best in the NFL amongst receivers, has made him one of Mac Jones’ most reliable targets at the receiver position. On Sunday, Jones will be looking to his most versatile targets to make plays in the intermediate area of the field. As a result, Bourne could be primed for a big afternoon. Now that he is more than one week removed from his return from COVID-19/Reserve.

Hunter Henry

Against Buffalo last Sunday, Henry had only reception for nine yards. However, the 27-year-old continues to be one of Mac Jones most reliable and most utilized targets. As a result, look for Henry to play a major role on Sunday. While widely praised for his versatility, he is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher, leading the team with nine touchdown receptions. Still, what makes Henry such an effective receiver is his route running ability, which he does as well (if not better) than any tight end in the league. With the Patriots still poised to utilize the running game on Sunday, their passing opportunities will likely come mostly from play action. In that regard, Henry should see significant looks. in short-yardage situations, as well as a handful of targets in the end zone. In short, Henry is almost-certain to finish Week Seventeen with more than just one catch.