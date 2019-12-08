Report: Patriots Will Not Re-Sign WR Antonio Brown

The New England Patriots are in desperate need for another talented wideout that is on the same page as quarterback Tom Brady. But signing Antonio Brown will not be an avenue the organization will venture on.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Patriots will not re-sign All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown.

Speculation circulated last Sunday that New England's coaches and players would welcome a reunion with the veteran receiver, but it would ultimately come down to owner Robert Kraft's approval for that to happen. Though it is not certain the re-signing of Brown won't happen specifically because of Kraft, there's plenty of reason to believe the Patriots owner played a part in discussing the idea of making Brown a Patriot once more.