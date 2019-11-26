Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Fall to No. 3 in Week 13 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

A win in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys wasn't enough to keep the New England Patriots atop the power rankings. 

The MMQB's Week 13 power rankings have the Baltimore Ravens as the lone No. 1 team after sharing the spot with New England last week. The San Francisco 49ers, who were ranked No. 3 last week, move up one spot to No. 2 overall and push the Patriots down to No. 3 overall in the rankings.

Here is what the MMQB staff had to say about New England this week: 

"When was the last time Brady and Belichick lost a bad-weather game in Foxboro? It wasn’t going to happen–especially against Dallas, of all teams–and it was apparent after the first quarter the Cowboys couldn’t handle the conditions. Special teams (blocked punt that led to a TD) and defense (INT led to FG) again were the edge, and that seems to be the Patriot Way in 2019."

While the Patriots are one of two teams in the league to be the first to hit 10 wins this season, it's not enough to proclaim them as even one of the top two teams in the league. The Ravens blew out the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, which marks the third straight week they have handily beaten a playoff-worthy team. The 49ers also blew out the Green Bay Packers in Sunday Night Football this week and have shown an ability to be explosive on both sides of the ball. 

New England continues to struggle on offense, which has caused a few wins this season to come by a very short margin of victory, which included very few points scored over the past couple weeks. Tom Brady and the Patriots offense have managed to only score 30 points over their last two games. That is troubling when considering that they face the Houston Texans in Week 13 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, both of which have very potent offenses. 

If Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu are able to return from injury this week it would be a huge boost to a Patriots offense that has already welcomed back first round pick N'Keal Harry and starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Week 13's roster could be the healthiest roster New England has had on the offensive side of the ball since the regular season started. Hopefully that will lead to more more rhythm, more points, and ultimately a less grumpy Tom Brady going forward. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 13-9 Win Over Cowboys

Max McAuliffe
3 2

Here are some instant observations made during the New England Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys

Patriots vs. Cowboys LIVE Thread | Week 12

Sarah Weisberg
9 1

Pregame analysis and live updates for the Patriots' Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 12

Mike Constantino
1 1

Here are the grades given to the Patriots' key offensive contributors for their Week 12 win over the Cowboys.

Jakobi Meyers Steps up for Crippled Receiver Group During Patriots' Week 12 Win over Cowboys

Devon Clements
3 1

With two of New England's top receivers out, rookie wideout Jakobi Meyers stepped up and had a career day against the Cowboys in Week 12.

WATCH: N'Keal Harry Catches 1st TD Pass of NFL Career vs. Cowboys

Devon Clements
1 1

The rookie wideout catches his first touchdown of his NFL career in the first quarter of the team's Week 12 bout against the Cowboys.

Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett Among Patriots' Week 12 Inactives

Devon Clements
1 1

Two of New England's top receivers and one of their top cornerbacks won't be playing in New England's Week 12 game against the Cowboys.

How the Patriots Defense Should Attack Dak Prescott, Cowboys Offense

Max McAuliffe
1 2

In the second edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and their rising star Dak Prescott.

Devon Clements

He needs to. The Patriots offense is in need of another playmaker in the passing game.

0

Patriots-Cowboys Was Most Watched NFL Regular Season Game Since '07

Devon Clements
0

It may have been a sloppy game, but the Patriots-Cowboys game had fans glued to the television Sunday evening.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 12

BJ Shea
0

The Patriots defense keeps dominating, but did they meet their three keys against the Cowboys?