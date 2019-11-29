Patriot
Report: Nick Folk Has Appendectomy, Patriots Sign Kai Forbath

Devon Clements

Nick Folk had a tough start to his Thanksgiving. The New England Patriots' veteran kicker reportedly underwent an appendectomy Thursday morning, which will have him sidelined for the Patriots' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans, according to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media. 

As a result, New England signed kicker Kai Forbath to their active roster, per ESPN's Field Yates.  

Forbath will become the 4th kicker this season for New England. The 8th-year veteran has made 120-of-140 career field goals and 172-of-183 PATs. 

Matthew Slater named AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12

Devon Clements
2 2

Special teams standout and Patriots captain Matthew Slater has earned the award for the first time in his career.

Here's How Patriots Can Clinch Playoff Birth in Week 13

Devon Clements
1 1

It will take one of five scenarios in Week 13 for the Patriots to clinch a spot in the postseason.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 13 vs. Texans

BJ Shea
0

The Patriots will have a post-Thanksgiving clash against the Texans in Week 13. But what will they need to do to succeed?

Devon Clements

As they should be. Roberts playing FB is very selfless considering he doesn't even play on that side…

0

Patriots Defensive Report Card: Week 12

Mike Constantino
1 1

Distributing the grades for the Patriots' key defensive contributors during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Patriots' Thanksgiving Day Rooting Guide

Devon Clements
1 0

A guide of who and what to root for as a Patriots fan during the Thanksgiving day slate of football.

Patriots Fall to No. 3 in Week 13 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements
3 2

The New England Patriots drop two spots in the MMQB power rankings after a tight, low-scoring win in Week 12 against the Cowboys.

Patriots Release OT Jared Veldeer from Reserve/Retired List

Devon Clements
1 2

The veteran tackle has spent the entire season on the Patriots' reserve/retired list.

Devon Clements

Here is the Patriots' injury report for Thursday:…

0

Could Josh McDaniels Be Jason Garrett's Replacement in Dallas?

Devon Clements
2 0

A story shared on Wednesday morning suggests that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be the next targeted head coach candidate for the Dallas Cowboys if Jason Garrett is fired.