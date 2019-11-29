Report: Nick Folk Has Appendectomy, Patriots Sign Kai Forbath

Nick Folk had a tough start to his Thanksgiving. The New England Patriots' veteran kicker reportedly underwent an appendectomy Thursday morning, which will have him sidelined for the Patriots' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans, according to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media.

As a result, New England signed kicker Kai Forbath to their active roster, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Forbath will become the 4th kicker this season for New England. The 8th-year veteran has made 120-of-140 career field goals and 172-of-183 PATs.