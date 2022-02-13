Poaching the Pats? Raiders Reportedly Hiring Patriots’ Coaches Mick Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo

Lombardi and Bricillo become the second and third former Patriots coaches respectively to decide on joining Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.

In 2018, then-New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided to remain with the team rather than accept the head coaching position with the Indianapolis Colts. Though the move sent shockwaves through the NFL, especially Indianapolis, McDaniels’ stayed in New England, largely in part because head coach Bill Belichick’s desire to keep his longtime assistant in the Foxboro fold.

In fact, it was reported at the time that Belichick had offered to ‘open his world’ to McDaniels; tutoring him on the head coach’s approach to roster building, finances, the salary cap and coaching staff management.

In 2022, Belichick’s ‘world’ will have a bit less in it…ironically, because of McDaniels.

According to multiple reports, now-former Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo are headed to Las Vegas to join McDaniels. For Lombardi, the move will mark a promotion, becoming the Raiders offensive coordinator. Conversely, Bricillo is making a lateral move as Las Vegas’ offensive line coach.

Lombardi and Bricillo become the second and third coaches respectively to decide on uniting with the former Pats’ OC in the Nevada desert. Earlier last week, former Patriots’ assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree agreed to coach the Raiders’ quarterbacks.

As a result, it would be an understatement to describe the Patriots offensive staff as looking much different in 2022.

Losing Lombardi

Following McDaniels departure, Lombardi was one of the most likely choices in the Pats’ coaches room to aid newly-hired offensive assistant Joe Judge in crafting the team’s offense for the upcoming season. In addition to being the son of former Patriots’ staffer, Belichick confidant and ex-Raiders and Browns GM Michael Lombardi, Mick Lombardi had become one of the most respected coaches on the Patriots staff. He began his NFL journey as a scouting assistant with the Pats in 2011, a season which resulted in a New England victory in Super Bowl XLVI. Following the 2011 season, he would hop around numerous coaching jobs from the San Francisco 49ers serving in multiple positions with the team for the next few seasons. In 2017, Lombardi was hired as the New York Jets’ assistant quarterbacks coach. He returned to the Patriots in 2019 as their assistant quarterbacks coach, serving under Josh McDaniels. Since 2020, Lombardi has been the team’s wide receivers coach. His knowledge of the Patriots’ offensive system was expected to make him a valuable voice when it comes to play calling, as well as player management.

Now, Lombardi will be using that voice as McDaniels’ top offensive assistant with the Raiders.

Next Man Up as Wide Receivers Coach — Troy Brown?

A beloved New England Patriots during his playing days, Brown has earned a great deal of respect in the coaches room throughout the past couple of seasons. At the beginning of the 2019 NFL season, he began coaching in an unofficial capacity by assisting then-wide receivers coach Joe Judge, who was often busy with his other role as special teams coordinator. In 2020, Brown officially joined the Patriots coaching staff, serving as the teams running backs/kick returners coach. In 2021, Brown was announced as the wide receivers/kick returners coach. No stranger to success, Brown would immediately command the respect needed to be a prominent presence on the Patriots offensive coaching.

Bye-Bye, Bricillo

For the 2021 season, Bricillo individually assumed the Pats’ offensive line coaching duties. He did so after his co-pilot Cole Popovich chose to exit the team’s staff prior to the season, amidst concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine guidelines set forth by the NFL . He began his college coaching career at his alma mater (Duquesne), where he was the team's offensive line coach in 2005. From 2006 to 2008, he worked as a coaching assistant at Akron. After spending the 2009 season as an offensive assistant coach at Illinois, he coached the offensive line at Youngstown State for the next nine seasons. Bricillo was hired by the Patriots in 2019 as a coaching assistant, before being named a co-offensive line coach with Popovich in 2020. Despite some injuries and moving pieces, the Pats’ offensive line finished the 2021 season ranked 9th in the NFL, as determined by Pro Football Focus.

Next Man Up as Offensive Line Coach — Billy Yates?

While it is possible that the Pats may look for external help in coaching their offensive line, all signs seem to point to Yates as Bricillo’s successor.

The 41-year-old is no stranger to New England, having spent five seasons (2004-08) as a player. He played in 67 games and was a part of the Patriots during their Super Bowl XXXIX run.

He spent his first season with the Patriots in 2021 as an assistant offensive line coach. For the previous three seasons, Yates was an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions, including the 2020 season as the team's assistant offensive line coach. Prior to joining Detroit, he was named head of strength and conditioning at Bowling Green State University in 2016. From 2013 through the 2015 seasons, Yates served as the assistant strength coach at Texas Tech.

During the summer of 2015, Yates worked with the Patriots as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship. He was also a part of the William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Assistantship for the 2018-19 seasons, helping the defensive side of the ball under Matt Patricia.

Though his resume may still be growing, Yates earned a solid reputation among his fellow coaches and players as a more-than-capable coach. As such, he would be the most logical choice to coach New England’s offensive line in 2022.

Besides, if he ever needs any help…who is a better consigliere than Dante Scarnecchia?