Positions of Interest: Three to Watch on Offense for the Patriots at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

As the New England Patriots prepare for the 2022 NFL season, Patriot Maven highlights three offensive positions on which Pats fans might want to keep watch at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The New England Patriots returned to their winning ways in the 2021 NFL Season. The team finished with a record of 10-7, while earning a wild card berth after a one-year postseason absence. Despite a disappointing ending to their playoff run, the Patriots have plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2022. In addition to several stellar performances from free-agent newcomers and savvy veterans, the Pats 2021 rookies provided the team with valuable contributions. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were among the standouts of New England’s 2021 Draft class, which was ranked first in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

As the Patriots head into the upcoming season, they hope to find similar success in finding some first-year gems in the 2022 NFL Draft. Starting Tuesday March 1, and running through Monday March 8, a total of 324 prospects will showcase their talents during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The week-long event, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana allows prospects to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL evaluators. Additionally, prospects have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams.

Though many players are expected to garner some attention during the week’s events, here are three positions on offense that might be of great interest to Patriots scouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Offensive Line

Skill positions may get the headlines, but battles are often won in the trenches. Protecting Mac Jones is of the utmost importance for New England’s offensive success. When the Pats offensive line was able to provide him with the proper amount of time, the Alabama product proved himself to be quite the capable quarterback. While the Pats received overall solid play from the line in 2021, the team may have its question marks heading into 2022. Starting right tackle Trent Brown is headed for free agency, while left tackle Isaiah Wynn and right guard Shaq Mason have been the subject of trade rumors. New England may look to infuse some youth into the line for 2022 and beyond

Player to Watch: Trevor Penning, LT, Northern Iowa

At 6-foot-seven, 321 pounds, Penning cuts an imposing figure at left tackle. The Northern Iowa product has great length and athleticism for a player of his size. As one might expect, his size and power at the point of attack is one of his best assets. As a result, he does a great job with resisting opposing pass rushers, while demonstrating a bit of spring when pushing off of his blocks. Penning is projected as a late first-rounder. Therefore, he should be on the Patriots radar. His comparisons to former Pats’ lineman Logan Mankins could earn him a second, or even third look from New England’s contingent in attendance.

Running Back

New England’s tandem at the top of the running back depth chart should instill plenty of confidence in the team’s ground game heading into 2022. Backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson combined for 1535 rushing yards in 2021, while providing a balanced, but potent attack on which Mac Jones may rely. Still, with both James White [returning from a hip subluxation] and Brandon Bolden set to his free agency, the Patriots find themselves in need of a third-down back, capable of receiving out of the backfield.

Player to Watch: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

White is an effective dual-threat back, capable of running in space and contributing as a pass-catcher. During his time at Arizona State, he compiled 1,006 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns. White also demonstrated an above-average ability to receive out of the backfield, logging 456 receiving yards in 2021. He is a patient runner, with exceptional ball security, as evidenced by his zero fumbles this season. As a former wide receiver, White can also be elusive in the open field.

Wide Receiver

Perhaps the most polarizing position on the roster [at least in the eyes of the fanbase], the Pats almost certainly will be in search of a wide receiver in the offseason. While New England chose to address their need via free agency with Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in 2021, they will likely look for help at the position in the upcoming draft for 2022. Exactly which round they will choose to do so is still up for discussion. Though New England is likely to fill one of the other positions of need in the first round, they may shift their focus should the ideal fit be available.

Player to Watch: Chris Olave, WR Ohio State

Olave being available at the 21st pick may be a bit of wishful thinking. However, his ability as a route runner may be too great of an asset for the Pats to pass up, if he is available. Whether working vertically or across the middle, the former Buckeye can create separation and hit his target on a dime. While his physicality could use a bit of improvement, Olave’s upside, both on the inside or on the outside, will make him one of the most coveted receivers on the board in 2022.