    December 30, 2021
    Previewing the Patriots-Jaguars Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

    Breaking down the SI.com fantasy recommendations and what they might mean for Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
    The New England Patriots continue to prepare for their Week Seventeen date with the Jacksonville Jaguars; a matchup which will have major implications on the pursuit of a spot in the postseason. The Pats and Jaguars will meet on Sunday, January 2 at Gillette Stadium, with kickoff set for 1:00pm ET. One of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

    In that regard, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week Thirteen Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Pats-Jags battle on Sunday.

    Here are the notable players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments, along with some additional insight, via Patriot Maven, on that particular projection.

    ‘Starts’ of the Week

    Nick Folk vs. Jaguars:

    Fabiano’s Analysis:

    “Folk was the hottest kicker in fantasy land, but he’s scored just 14 combined fantasy points in his last three games. Still, I’d keep him in starting lineups when the Patriots host the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed 18 field-goal conversions and the second-most fantasy points to kickers since Week 9.”

    Patriot Maven Analysis:

    Despite attempting only three field goals in the past two games, Folk still remains one of the league’s most accurate and reliable kickers. The 37-year-old leads the NFL in both field goals attempted (37) and made (34) in 2021. As Fabiano stated above, the Jaguars are prone to allowing makeable field goals to their opponents. Should the Pats be able to get out to a big lead on Sunday, Folk may find himself putting more than a handful of guaranteed points on the board for New England.

    Patriots D/ST vs. Jaguars:

    Fabiano’s Analysis:

    “The Patriots D/ST was brutal last week, scoring minus-1 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. Regardless, I’d keep them in your lineups this week against the Jaguars. Their offense has committed a league-high 26 giveaways, and defenses have averaged the most fantasy points against Jacksonville.”

    Patriot Maven Analysis:

    The Patriots defense has taken its share of criticism for their performance over the past two games. However, they are about to square-off against an offense that has committed 26 giveaways, dubiously leading the NFL in that category. With the both the front seven and the secondary primed for a ‘get-right’ game on Sunday, the Pats defensive unit is a smart start for Week Seventeen.

    ‘Sits’ Of the Week

    James O’Shaughnessy at Patriots:

    Fabiano’s Analysis:

    “O’Shaughnessy has been one of the more attractive streamers in deep leagues, as he’s seen a combined 25 targets in his last five games. He’s failed to find the end zone all season, however, and a game in New England makes him tough to start in the fantasy championship. The Patriots defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends since Week 9.”

    Patriot Maven Analysis:

    With O’Shaughnessy having missed his second straight practice on Thursday with a hip injury, there is notable doubt as to whether he will be active. However, if the 29-year-old is able to suit up, the Patriots three-safety defensive sets have been quite competent in defending tight ends. As a result, O’Shaughnessy is, at best, a risky fantasy start for Sunday’s matchup in Foxboro. 

