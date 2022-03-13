Previewing the Positions: Patriots Expected to Prioritize Need at Wide Receiver for 2022

The New England Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to the 2021 NFL season, to finish with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff berth after a one-year absence. Still, the Pats face a great deal of questions as they head towards the 2022 season. Despite a seven-game win streak, which briefly returned New England to the top spot in the conference, a late-season slide caused a slip in the standings. The Pats season came to a dismal finish on Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While New England begins the process of building their roster for the upcoming season, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will seek improvement. The Pats will take stock in their performance in all three phases by examining each positional grouping and evaluating their output.

As the team heads into 2022, here is a look at the key players at wide receiver, as well as three potential free agent targets from outside the organization.

The Incumbents

Nelson Agholor

Following a career year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, Agholor got off to a hot start with the Pats in 2021. In Week One against the Miami Dolphins, the 28-year-old compiled 72 yards receiving, with one touchdown. Incidentally, he will hold the distinction of hauling in quarterback Mac Jones’ first touchdown pass in a Patriots uniform. However, Agholor’s production slowed as the season progressed. He finished the season as fourth on the list of most targeted Patriots’ pass catchers, while being fifth on the team in receptions. In his first season with the team, he caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns. As for Agholor, his dead money would amount to $10 million, if cut, $5 million of traded. According to Benzan, the $5 million difference results from his $5 million in fully-guaranteed salary. If Agholor is moved via trade, the responsibility to pay said amount would go to his new team. As such, the Patriots would save approximately $4.9 million against the cap if they were to trade Agholor.

Kendrick Bourne

The 26-year-old has become one of the Patriots most-reliable receivers. In his first season with New England, Bourne caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. In the Pats lone playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills, he compiled seven catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. He also demonstrated an ability to be a threat in the running game, 12 carries for 125 yards. The versatile wideout even tossed one touchdown pass; coming in the form of a 25-yard, first-quarter scoring strike to Agholor against the New York Jets in Week Seven. As a receiver, Bourne has aligned in the slot, and on the outside. Though his technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment, he has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. However, Bourne has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. He is fully expected to be among the Patriots key contributors on offense in 2022.

N’Keal Harry

Harry’s future in New England will continue to be among the most compelling stories of the team’s offseason. The 32nd overall selection in the NFL’s 2019 draft, the Arizona State product has clearly struggled during his three seasons as a Patriot. Appearing in 35 games, he caught only 59 combined passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns. Harry also carried the football eight times for 56 yards, never elevating himself into a starting role within the New England offense. In 2021, he actually saw more action as a blocker in the running game rather than a pass catcher. Harry was asked to block on 53 percent of his offensive snaps, finishing with a mere 12 catches for 184 yards. According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, teams have expressed “recent interest” in Harry and that he is “a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate before the draft.” If he is not traded by the team in the offseason, 2022 projects to be his final year in New England, as the team is unlikely to pick up his fifth-year option at a price tag of $12.4 million in 2023.

The Futures

Kristian Wilkerson

Since joining the Pats in 2020, Wilkerson has been a mainstay on the team’s practice squad. The SE Missouri State product had an impressive showing during training camp. He saw the majority of his reps in an X-Receiver role, in conjunction with the team getting solid contributions at the X from both Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry. He also received notable work on special teams drills; at one point, alongside special teams captain. Matthew Slater. However, his preseason spotlight began to dim amidst issues with securing the catch. Though Wilkerson was rumored to be in line for a roster spot, he was released by the team during roster cutdown, and subsequently signed to the practice squad. The promising wideout put on an impressive performance in Week Seventeen’s 50-10 Pats’ blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilkerson compiled four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns in his most productive game as a pro.

Malcolm Perry

Perry joined the league as a seventh round draft choice by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Navy. The versatile 24-year-old was claimed by the Patriots prior to the start of the 2021 season, after his release from the Miami Dolphins during roster cut downs. However, Perry would never play a down in New England. The 24-year-old reached a settlement off injured reserve in November. Since that time, the former Navy Midshipman spent one month on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Along with playing wide receiver, Perry also has the versatility to be an option at running back, as well as returning punts on special teams.

Tre Nixon

Having been drafted by the Pats in the seventh-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Nixon has the distinction of being Ernie Adams’ final draft selection in the Patriots organization. The product of Central Florida projects as a vertical deep threat. He has NFL-level speed (he ran the 40 at a time of 4.43) and is able to use his speed to shed defenders at the line. Though he lacks some physicality, he is physical enough to make catches in tight coverage. Nixon could be a promising project in the slot in 2022.

The Restricted Free Agents

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers was arguably the Patriots most reliable pass catcher in 2021, finishing the season with two touchdowns, but leading the team in both receptions (89) and yards (906). The Patriots are expected to offer a second-level tender to Meyers before the start of free agency on March 16, with a projected cost of just under $4 million. As a result, Meyers would see a significant salary increase, while New England would retain his services, in hopes of working out a long-term extension heading into 2023. In short, Meyers should be expected to remain in New England for the upcoming season, much to the delight of Pats’ quarterback Mac Jones.

Gunner Olszewski

Olszewski continued to be a prolific punt returner for the Patriots in 2021, gaining 309 yards on 26 returns. Though Olszewski is prolific as a return specialist, his productivity as a pass catcher has been limited to just two catches on three targets this season. In fact, during his three seasons with the Patriots, the 25-year-old has amassed only nine catches for 127 yards and one touchdown. Still, his value to New England is likely to be greater than that of other potentially-interested teams on the open market

Three Possible Patriots?

Allen Robinson

If signed by New England, Robinson would instantly become the team’s top spot at the receiver position. Despite an uncharacteristically quiet season in 2021, the 28-year-old is still one of the most profile pass catchers in the league, demonstrating the ideal blend of speed and route-running skills. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught just 38 passes for 410 yards and a touchdown. Still, he averaged 100 catches for 1,199 yards and seven touchdowns annually for the previous two seasons. With Amari Cooper’s trade to the Cleveland Browns, as well as Devante Adams being franchise tagged by the Green Bay Packers, Robinson will be the most sought after wideout on the open market. Unless the Patriots are willing to match a substantially lucrative offer, he is likely to remain out of their price range.

D.J. Chark

At 25 years of age, Chark certainly fits the Pats perceived need to continue an infusion of youth to their corps of wide receivers. When he is at his best, Chark is an explosive playmaker on the outside. It is certainly no secret that New England has lacked a formidable outside presence in recent years, and Chark would fit the bill nicely. Chark suffered a fractured ankle during the Jaguars’ 23-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals September 30th, thus ending his season. In just four games, he finished 2021 with seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. His injury status will be a consideration. However, if the price is right, D.J. Chark might be a welcomed addition in Foxboro, with the chance to turn some heads in a Patriots uniform…literally and figuratively.

DaeSean Hamilton

While New England’s biggest perceived need at the position is on the outside, they may be smart to target some help in the slot. Hamilton is primarily a slot receiver, who had reportedly caught the Patriots eye during the 2018 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the fourth round by the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old missed all of the 2021 season after tearing an ACL in May 2021. However, throughout his three active seasons with the Broncos, he has amassed 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns. When healthy, Hamilton has lined up in the slot on 59.8% of his offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, demonstrating an ability to be effective in the middle of the field. With his asking price expected to be reasonable, New England is expected to show interest in his services.