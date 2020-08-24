Fellow Navy Graduate Paul Quessenberry Draws Praise From Patriots LS Joe Cardona

One of the more interesting additions during training camp this summer for the New England Patriots was tight end Paul Quessenberry. Him being added to the team was interesting for two reasons: 1) He hasn't played football in six years 2) They signed him to play a position he's never played before.

So why add Quessenberry, who has spent the last four years of his life as a Naval officer? Well, Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, who is a Naval Academy alumni, was in Quessenberry's class at the Naval Academy as well as his teammate on the football field, can speak to Quessenberry's character and work ethic.

"[Paul Quessenberry's] working on a new position that wasn't really featured at Navy, we're a triple-option team on offense," Cardona said. "But he played defensive end and was always a high-effort, high-energy guy, played on special teams. From my experience with him as a teammate, he's an incredible teammate, incredible person, and like I said, I'm exciting to have him out here working with us."

Cardona is very happy to be reunited with his classmate and teammate.

"I've been able to keep in contact with Paul over the past few years, obviously we're great friends, so I knew he was [trying to return to football]," he said. "I'm so stoked for him, so proud to call him a teammate again."

While it's not too often that Bill Belichick will add someone to the team that has been removed from football for quite some time, let alone bringing them in to play a new position, this one makes sense.

At 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, Quessenberry - 28 - could actually play multiple positions for New England. Yes, the Patriots desperately need some depth pieces at tight end, where two rookies are expected to absorb most of the reps this upcoming season. But with fullback Dan Vitale opting out of the 2020 season, the team could also use some competition at fullback, with Jakob Johnson being the only fullback listed in the roster currently.

If Quessenberry, who is behind the pack since he just joined the team this past week, can show an ability to learn the playbook and be an effective blocker over the next couple weeks, there's a spot for him on New England's 53-man roster.

