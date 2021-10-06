Quick Release? Not So Fast — Patriots Trade Gilmore to Panthers

New England receives draft compensation from Carolina, just hours after it was reported that the veteran cornerback would be released by the team.

What a difference a few hours can make.

Just over five hours removed from the reporting of the New England Patriots’ decision to release veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the team has apparently agreed to trade the star defensive back to the Carolina Panthers. In return, the Patriots will receive a sixth-round draft choice in 2023. News of the deal was first reported by Doug Kyed, of Pro Football Focus. Kyed further reported that the Panthers and Gilmore do not have a long-term deal in place at this time. Gilmore will arrive in Carolina with a deal around $5.8 million.

The Patriots and Gilmore were set to part ways, as a result of the sides being unable to agree on a financial restructuring of the 31-year-old’s present deal. Gilmore, who had yet to suit up for the Pats in 2021, after starting the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, as he received from offseason quad surgery. As a result, Gilmore missed all portions of the team’s offseason workouts, including training camp and preseason. He had entered the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract, which he signed in 2017. It was widely reported that the team had made several attempts to trade Gilmore in both the offseason and as recently as Monday to no avail. With news of his imminent release having been circulated on Tuesday, the Pats were able to strike a deal with the Panthers.

For Gilmore, his joining the Panthers will be a homecoming. He is originally from Rock Hill, South Carolina. His new team has been one of the pleasant surprises in the NFL, thus far, in 2021. Carolina sits with a 3-1 record heading into their Week Five matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Gilmore will be joining a cornerback group that includes Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson, AJ Bouye and rookie Jaycee Horn, who is currently on injured reserve.

Gilmore spent five seasons with the Patriots, playing an integral role in their victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He has been a two-time First-Team All-Pro, was named to four Pro Bowls and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He was among the top cornerbacks in the NFL in 2020

While much debate will continue throughout the fanbase regarding the timing and compensation for the deal, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued a statement, prior to his previously scheduled, in-person meeting with reporters early Wednesday afternoon. Belichick’s statement reads as follows:

Though the statement is not exactly robust in its revelation of details surrounding Gilmore’s expected release, it is apparently all the Pats’ head coach is able (or willing) to say on the subject at this time.

Belichick did, however, begin his meet with the media by preemptively addressing the Gilmore situation, stating:

“I absolutely appreciate and feel strongly about the player and the person. Unfortunately, we decided to part ways. I don't have any other comment on that right now, we're really focused on Houston."

The Patriots will travel to Houston to take on the Texans at NRG Stadium at 1:00pm ET on Sunday.