Ravens Shift Former Patriots QB to WR Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
The Baltimore Ravens seem to be experimenting with a former New England Patriots quarterback ahead of this coming NFL season.
After spending most of last year on and off the Patriots' practice squad, Malik Cunningham has since moved on to a new group in Baltimore, where he'll likely see a change of positions for 2024. According to Ravens reporter Ryan Mink, the former New England signal caller is now listed as a wide receiver on the roster as opposed to a quarterback.
Cunningham was signed to the Ravens off of the Patriots' practice squad last December and spent some time under league MVP Lamar Jackson as an option on the depth chart in the final portion of the season. Given the current landscape of the Ravens' loaded QB room, along with the size and athleticism he provides, his recent pivot to a receiver makes a bit of sense.
There was even chatter during his time in New England of the potential of a switch happening before he ultimately stuck under center. Despite some appealing upside as a QB, he wasn't given a shot to start in the regular season, even with the Patriots' trouble at the position last season. Moving forward with the Ravens, the hope is that some of that upside can translate over.
As we get closer into training camp and preseason, it'll be interesting to see how Cunningham looks as a pass catcher, and if he can generate some staying power in Baltimore on the 53-man. They have a receiving group that lacks a bit of notable depth outside of their top options, so there might be a window open for an opportunity with the right steps.
