Report: Patriots' Tape Shows 'About Eight Minutes of Footage Focusing on Recording the Bengals’ Sideline'

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic shared some more news about the footage that was shot by the New England Patriots' film crew during Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Dehner says that a source has shared with him that the footage confiscated from the Patriots employees shows about eight minutes of film that is solely of the Bengals' sideline.

"According to sources who have viewed the tape, it shows about eight minutes of footage focusing on recording the Bengals’ sideline. It’s a direct view of the sideline as players run on and off the field and coaches make signals for plays."

The belief is that New England recording Cincinnati's sideline would give them no advantage because of the way plays are shared between coaches and players via a headset in the signal callers helmet on offense and defense. However, signals from the sideline are made physically from the coaches to the players on the field once the original call is radioed in. So, taping the sideline does, in fact, give an advantage to whoever is viewing it, in the event that they are able to pick up on the signals coming from the sideline.

We will know 100% whether the information shared by Dehner is true once the NFL wraps up their investigation regarding the video.