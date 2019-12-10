Just two days after the NFL confiscated the New England Patriots' video tapes that allegedly shows film of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during their Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, the league seems to want to wrap up the situation as quickly as possible.

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the NFL hopes to move quickly in its investigation of the Patriots' video, with a resolution "possible this week." A source told Maske that a consideration for the league is whether the video shows anything that couldn't been seen on TV or on the coaches' tape.

It makes sense that the league wants to wrap up this potential scandal this week. It would be a bad look for the NFL to let it drag on past New England's Week 15 game against the Bengals, who originally brought this situation to the league's attention last Sunday.