Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

NFL Hopes to Move Quickly in Investigation of Patriots: 'A Resolution is Possible This Week'

Devon Clements

Just two days after the NFL confiscated the New England Patriots' video tapes that allegedly shows film of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during their Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, the league seems to want to wrap up the situation as quickly as possible. 

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the NFL hopes to move quickly in its investigation of the Patriots' video, with a resolution "possible this week." A source told Maske that a consideration for the league is whether the video shows anything that couldn't been seen on TV or on the coaches' tape.

It makes sense that the league wants to wrap up this potential scandal this week. It would be a bad look for the NFL to let it drag on past New England's Week 15 game against the Bengals, who originally brought this situation to the league's attention last Sunday.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Under Investigation for Allegedly Videotaping Bengals' Play Calls

Devon Clements
2 1

The Patriots find themselves under league investigation following an alleged videotaping incident that took place in the press box.

The Patriots Fell Victim to One of the Worst Officiated Games of the 2019 Season

Sarah Weisberg
2 1

In case you had forgotten how poor the officiating was in the Patriots' Week 14 loss, let us walk you through some of the worst calls from that game.

'We're on to Cincinnati' Mantra Will Be Resurrected After Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Devon Clements
2 1

The Chiefs came out to play, but the referees didn't, which gave the Patriots their second loss in as many weeks.

Report: Bengals Employee Claims Patriots Had Camera Aimed At Bengals' Sideline for 1st Quarter

Devon Clements
1 0

A development in the the video scandal at the Bengals-Browns game claims a Patriots videographer had his camera aimed at the Bengals sideline for the entire first quarter of the game.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

BJ Shea
13 2

A rematch of last year's epic AFC Championship game will take place in Week 14.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 14

Mike Constantino
1 0

Handing out grades to the Patriots' key offensive contributors for their performances during the team's loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Report: Patriots' Tape Shows 'About Eight Minutes of Footage Focusing on Recording the Bengals’ Sideline'

Devon Clements
0

A new report says the video that was taped by Kraft employee during Bengals-Browns game has eight minutes of solely the Bengals' sideline.

Patriots Admit to Inappropriately Filming Field During Bengals-Browns Game

Devon Clements
0

The Patriots have released a statement in regards to the accusations of them filming the Bengals sideline during their game against the Browns last Sunday.

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Max McAuliffe
0

Here are some instant observations during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Week 14.

Jake Bailey Sets Franchise Record in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

Sarah Weisberg
0

The rookie is showing his value with the Patriots every game, but his performance in Week 14 put him above the rest.