Scouting Prospective Patriots at the 2022 Senior Bowl: Three to Watch on Offense

As the New England Patriots prepare for the 2022 NFL season, Patriot Maven highlights three offensive players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The New England Patriots returned to their winning ways in the 2021 NFL Season. The team finished with a record of 10-7, while earning a wild card berth after a one-year postseason absence. Despite a disappointing ending to their playoff run, the Patriots have plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2022. In addition to several stellar performances from free-agent newcomers and savvy veterans, the Pats 2021 rookies provided the team with valuable contributions. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were among the standouts of New England’s 2021 Draft class, which was ranked first in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

As the Patriots head into the upcoming season, they hope to find similar success in finding some first-year gems in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, draft season begins with the commencement of practices for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Over the next three days, more than 100 prospects will participate in practices and one-on-one drills; in preparation of the Senior Bowl game, taking place on Saturday, February 5.

Though many players are expected to garner some attention during the week’s events, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow for Patriots scouts at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Despite the defection of longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas, New England is unlikely to deviate from their preferred offensive strategy in 2022; a timing-based passing game, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. As a result, the Pats are at their best when utilizing a versatile receiver, of which Austin fits the mold. The Memphis product has plenty of experience playing out wide, as well as from the slot. He can impact an offense in many ways. His detailed route-running allows him to achieve separation down the field. Austin also possesses a quick break off the line of scrimmage, which helps him get open for the quick pass. quick passes. He is even capable of taking the occasional handoff from the backfield, At 5-foot-9, he is a bit smaller than the type of receiver currently coveted by the fan base. However, Austin has the ability to consistently move the chains. At the end of the day, that is the most important quality for a receiver to possess in the Patriots offensive system.

Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan

While New England’s offensive line enjoyed an overall solid year in 2021, there is some uncertainty at the edges. Starting right tackle Trent Brown is a free agent, while Isaish Wynn has some injury questions on the left side. Therefore, the Patriots are likely to be on the lookout for help along the offensive line. Raimann has many of the qualities required to be a successful tackle in New England. He has massive size (listed at 6-foot-7, 305 lbs) along with surprising athleticism. Though he projects best in a system that favors a heavy dosage of the run game, Raimann has developed the ability to move smoothly in pass protection. Having converted to left tackle from the tight end position, the Central Michigan product also possesses a strong knowledge of pass sets. Though some questions may linger surrounding his lower body durability (due to adding significant weight to his frame in a short period of time), Raimann possesses a number of intangibles which may interest New England heading into the draft.

Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

With both James White and Brandon Bolden headed for free agency, the Pats are likely to be in the market for a third-down running back. White is an effective dual-threat back, capable of running in space and contributing as a pass-catcher. During his time at Arizona State, he compiled 1,006 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns. White also demonstrated an above-average ability to receive out of the backfield, logging 456 receiving yards in 2021. He is a patient runner, with exceptional ball security, as evidenced by his zero fumbles this season. As a former wide receiver, White can also be elusive in the open field.