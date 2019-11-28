Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Former Patriot Richard Seymour Is Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Devon Clements

The NFL has announced the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020. Among those players is former New England Patriot and Oakland Raider Richard Seymour. 

Seymour played with the Patriots from 2001 to 2008. During his time in New England he played in 111 games, recording 357 tackles, 64 tackles for loss, 39 sacks, 37 QB hits, 29 passes defended and three forced fumbles. 

The former defensive end has been a semifinalist for the Pro Football HOF the past two years but never made it past the final round of cuts. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matthew Slater named AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12

Devon Clements
2 1

Special teams standout and Patriots captain Matthew Slater has earned the award for the first time in his career.

Patriots Fall to No. 3 in Week 13 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements
2 1

The New England Patriots drop two spots in the MMQB power rankings after a tight, low-scoring win in Week 12 against the Cowboys.

Could Josh McDaniels Be Jason Garrett's Replacement in Dallas?

Devon Clements
1 0

A story shared on Wednesday morning suggests that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be the next targeted head coach candidate for the Dallas Cowboys if Jason Garrett is fired.

Here's How Patriots Can Clinch Playoff Birth in Week 13

Devon Clements
1 0

It will take one of five scenarios in Week 13 for the Patriots to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Patriots Defensive Report Card: Week 12

Mike Constantino
1 1

Distributing the grades for the Patriots' key defensive contributors during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Flu, Injuries Put 17 Patriots on First Injury Report of Week 13

Devon Clements
0

New England's injury report on Wednesday was loaded in large part because of the flu spreading amongst the team.

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 13-9 Win Over Cowboys

Max McAuliffe
3 2

Here are some instant observations made during the New England Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys

Patriots Release OT Jared Veldeer from Reserve/Retired List

Devon Clements
1 0

The veteran tackle has spent the entire season on the Patriots' reserve/retired list.

Patriots vs. Cowboys LIVE Thread | Week 12

Sarah Weisberg
9 1

Pregame analysis and live updates for the Patriots' Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.

Devon Clements

Great read by Mike Reiss on what Bill Belichick took away from being on the NFL 100 panel:

0