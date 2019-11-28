The NFL has announced the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020. Among those players is former New England Patriot and Oakland Raider Richard Seymour.

Seymour played with the Patriots from 2001 to 2008. During his time in New England he played in 111 games, recording 357 tackles, 64 tackles for loss, 39 sacks, 37 QB hits, 29 passes defended and three forced fumbles.

The former defensive end has been a semifinalist for the Pro Football HOF the past two years but never made it past the final round of cuts.