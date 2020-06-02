Chris Simms Says Jarrett Stidham Reminds Him 'a Little' of Tony Romo

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms had an interesting player comp for New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham recently.

When talking about Stidham's ability as a thrower and modest athletic ability, Simms said that Stidham reminded him of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

"First off, I loved (Stidham) coming out of college," Simms said during a recent edition of Pro Football Talk. "I saw a lot of him in preseason last year and loved the way he looked. Really, when you look at him, there's nothing to say or look at him physically and go, 'Oh, there's a weakness to his football game.' He reminds me a little of Tony Romo. He's a very pure thrower of the football. He's got great mechanics, he's natural that way. He's smart, and we know he's being well-schooled up there in New England.

"He doesn't have as strong of an arm as Tom Brady, but it's not far off -- it's right there in that range. It's a really good arm, and he's a good athlete. Not an athlete that's going to run for a ton of yards, but can move around the pocket and extend plays that way. That's what I'm excited about with Jarrett Stidham. He's got great feel. He's a natural at playing the quarterback position, let alone, he's got skills that can really shine and stand out as well."

While some may be wary of a Romo comp for Jarrett Stidham, it's definitely a compliment for the young QB. Despite having a disappointing playoff record, Romo is one of the best passers the NFL has ever seen, and put on a show very often when he was on the football field.

Simms' comparison makes sense, Stidham - like Romo - is a very natural thrower of the football, and though he won't gash a defense with his legs, he's athletic enough to be very elusive in the pocket and pick up a first down on occasion. Because of that, we should embrace should embrace this take from Simms.