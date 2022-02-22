Standing Pat: Patriots Reportedly Looking to Judge, Patricia for Prominent Roles on Offense in 2022

The New England Patriots offensive staff will have an overtly different look in 2022. With former assistants Josh McDaniels, Bo Hardegree, Carmen Bricillo and Mick Lombardi headed west to Las Vegas, the Pats are forced to fill multiple voids within the offensive brain trust on the sidelines. Despite several swirling rumors surrounding names such as Bill O’Brien and Adam Gase as potential suitors, one NFL insider seems confident that the Patriots are poised to look to a pair of former NFL head coaches to take on significant roles on the team’s offense in 2022

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, newly-reacquired offensive assistant Joe Judge and senior football advisor Matt Patricia are expected to play notable parts in crafting the Patriots offense in the upcoming season.

Per Breer’s report, Judge is expected to work extensively with the quarterback position, while Patricia will be an integral presence with the offensive line.

“As it stands now, Judge is expected to work with the quarterbacks, and Patricia with the line,” Breer wrote. “Each will do so without much experience having coached offense before they became head coaches over the last few years (Judge came up working with the special teams, Patricia on defense). Which, obviously, is a dice roll given the critical point that Mac Jones is at. (For what it’s worth, I’ve heard the Patriots haven’t so much as talked to Adam Gase about their OC opening, and things have been quiet on the Bill O’Brien front as well.)”

The suggestion of both Judge and Patricia having a hand in formulating New England’s offense in 2022 may raise an eyebrow (and perhaps the blood pressure) of several Patriots fans. After all, neither Patricia nor Judge is known as a formidable offensive coach. With Patricia being best known for his contributions on defense, and Judge having his best days as a special teams coordinator, the Pats brain trust looks to be placing its faith in two inexperienced commodities. As Breer wrote, entrusting the pair with this offense is largely seen as a ‘dice roll.’

However, things are not always as they seem. As such, the cause for panic amongst the fanbase may be a bit premature.

Patricia Panic?

Perhaps best recognized for his time as the Pats defensive coordinator, or possibly for his Super Bowl weekend airport attire, the 47-year old does have some experience on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, the o-line is where his football journey began. Patricia played his collegiate football at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) where he was a four-year letterman as a center and guard with the Engineers football team from 1992 to 1995.

Patricia began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive coaching assistant under Belichick in 2004, the same year the team won its 3rd Super Bowl in Super Bowl XXXIX. In 2005, upon the departure of assistant offensive line/tight ends coach Jeff Davidson, Patricia was reassigned as the Patriots' assistant offensive line coach.

At the end of the day, it should be noted that Patricia spent three seasons as head coach of the Detroit Lions. While his job performance is fair game for questioning, Patricia required familiarity with all aspects of his offense as well as his defense as the final say in the Lions’ on-field operations. Though he may not be an offensive specialist, Matt Patricia is not quite the novice, which he is being portrayed by both the local and national media narrative.

All Rise?

Much like Patricia, Judge’s experience as a head coach in New York should serve him well in his role with the Patriots in 2022 and beyond. Therefore, some of the apprehension surrounding his capabilities should be kept to a minimum, as least for the time being. Contrary to popular belief, he does have the qualifications to be effective in his position. Having played the quarterback position in college at Mississippi State, Judge has the qualifications to bring valuable coaching insight in all areas of the offense, while possessing a strong knowledge of the system. He undoubtedly provides continuity to a staff which has already experienced significant losses. Therefore, Judge’s presence should lend some stability to a young, potentially productive offense led by soon-to-be second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Though play calling has never been his strong suit, Judge should benefit greatly from some talented coaches on the Pats’ staff.

Caley with the Call?

As neither Patricia, nor Judge have extensive experience with calling offensive plays, New England may look to trusted assistant Nick Caley, who currelty serves as the Pats’ tight ends coach. Caley coached at the collegiate level for 10 years before becoming part of the Patriots' staff in 2015. In 2017, Caley was promoted and became the tight ends coach for the Patriots. Caley added to his resume in 2020, by adding the title of being the team’s fullbacks coach in addition to his duties as tight ends coach. During his time in New England, Caley has earned a solid reputation for his leadership and knowledge among his colleagues, as well as his players. His knowledge of tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith should allow him notable input on incorporating two-tight end sets into the Patriots offense; a look which the Pats deployed on just 18.6 offensive snaps in 2021.

Though his resume is still growing, Caley still is regarded as lacking the experience necessary to be an effective offensive coordinator. However, he may be the perfect choice to become the Pats’ play caller. In fact, Caley was recently mentioned as an intriguing option by former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. In an interview with The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Scarnecchia explained why Caley may be well-positioned to be a significant voice among the offensive coaches in the upcoming season.

“When you coach the tight ends, you’re coaching a position that transcends the entire offense,” Scarnecchia told Howe. “He’s involved in the passing game, so Nick has been in every passing-game meeting. And the run game, so he’s been in every run-game meeting. Nick has been in a lot of meetings, as has Joe Judge. They’ve got to get somebody who can mentor the quarterback. Somebody has to oversee the offense.”

Should the Patriots indeed be ‘standing pat’ when it comes to their 2022 offensive coaching staff, it is important to remember that a different look does not necessarily spell disaster. New England has serious problems to solve…however, they do have serious people to solve them.