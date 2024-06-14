Stephon Gilmore Breaks Silence on Potential Patriots Reunion
Do the New England Patriots actually have a chance at bringing back their former All-Pro cornerback? The idea might not be too unrealistic.
Stephon Gilmore currently sits on the NFL open market as a free agent deep into the offseason, with the opportunity to sign with a new squad ahead of the coming year. He's coming fresh off his age-33 season with the Dallas Cowboys, and can still post some solid production as a team's starting cornerback despite being in the later years of his career.
Without a contract in place for next season, many have begun to wonder where Gilmore could end up playing, if anywhere, for 2024. Amid the discussions leading up to training camp, the Patriots have arisen as a rumored destination for the former DPOY to return to, and it seems the possibility could actually end up being in play.
Ahead of Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction earlier this week, Barstool Sports caught up with Gilmore to ask about any chance of seeing him in a New England uniform again, and while we didn't get any clear-cut answers, he didn'ttotallyshoot down the idea either.
"You never know."- CB Stephon Gilmore on a return to NE
New England could afford to pass on Gilmore if they wanted to run with their current secondary group, but at the right price, adding the former Patriots for some added production and veteran leadership might not be a terrible investment.
The 12-year veteran played all 17 games for Dallas last year, posting 68 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He might not be at the DPOY level he was at the last time he suited up in Foxboro, yet would be a valuable piece to play next to existing playmakers in the secondary like Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, and Marcus Jones.
Holding over $45 million in free cash, the Patriots have immense opportunity to hammer out a deal to their former DB, but it also takes two to tango.
Gilmore will likely have interest from other contenders leading up to the coming year which could make for a better fit at this point in his career. However, if the 2x All-Pro wants to help build the next era of this New England defense, it would be hard to see Jerod Mayo not leave that door open.
Keep an eye on Gilmore's status as we get closer to the Patriots' 2024 regular season campaign.
