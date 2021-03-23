Jarrett Stidham's Patriots throwing camp

The Patriots brought back Cam Newton on a one-year deal and rumors are flying that they’re going to trade up to grab a quarterback in the NFL Draft next month.

Jarrett Stidham, however, doesn’t seem fazed by being counted out.

You remember Stidham, the heir apparent quarterback who flopped last season when given the opportunity to grab the Pats’ No. 1 job? The second-year pro completed just 22 of 44 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns while throwing three interceptions in five games.

Well, Stidham this week did something someone that wants to be a leader and plans on challenging to be a starting quarterback in the NFL does -- held a passing mini-camp in California with some of the new and old wide receivers and tight ends on the Pats’ roster.

The group included: Devin Asiasi, Matt LaCosse, Jarrett Stidham, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, Jakobi Meyers and Kristian Wilkerson.

And unlike most Pats activities, which are typically secretive, Stidham and his teammates haven’t been shy about publicizing their group meeting. Henry revealed he was on his way home from the workout Monday, and Stidham’s Instagram post gives you a peak into what was going on there:

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Stidham has a challenger’s mentality right now. In a feature on NBC Sports Net Boston, Tom E. Curran spoke with Stidham’s quarterback consultant Jordan Palmer and Palmer explained how Stidham has had a long learning curve between the offense in college and the pros, and Stidham is still learning.

Palmer then explained the approach he thinks Stidham is taking to this crucial offseason:

"He knows this offseason is the offseason to grab it and take it. Last year, it looked like things were heading in that direction and then Cam coming in ... the way things shook out, I’m not privy to that. But I would assume they’re going to bring someone in to compete and Jarrett’s going to get himself ready to compete and fill in the leadership void on this team and looking to step up.”

The leadership part seems to be on track. Now it’s a matter of learning that offense and showing off the quarterback talents that convinced the Pats to take Stidham in the fourth round (133rd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.