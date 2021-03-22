Patriots Notebook: Andrews Official, Passing 'Camp,' Anderson's Flashback, and More

Henry Anderson recalled his previous Patriots experience, while new tight end Hunter Henry was part of a passing game workout game over the weekend

Henry Anderson wasn’t highly touted coming out of Stanford in 2015, and he eventually was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round (93rd overall) in that year’s NFL Draft.

Although he said Monday during his first Patriots video conference that he doesn’t remember much about the process leading up to the draft, there was a Pats-related experience that still stands out.

“I just remember, 2015, I think it was Nick Caserio, we had a Patriots personnel guy running our drills in Pro Day and I about passed out on the field I was so tired,” Anderson said.

“That Pro Day … still haunts me.”

Luckily for the Pats, that Pro Day didn’t scare off Anderson, who they hope will be a versatile defensive lineman in their revamped defense. Anderson signed last week as a free agent for two years and $7 million.

“Their base is a 3-4, which I’ve been comfortable in and that’s what I played my entire career,” Anderson said. “And all throughout college, that’s the scheme that I was in. So comfortable in a 3-4, and then just throughout my career I’ve been asked to do a lot of different things across the line of scrimmage, and I think that I should fit well in the scheme. Coach (Bill) Belichick is one of the great defensive coaches and defensive minds in the history of the league. It’s a great chance to play for a coach like that.”

Defensive back Jalen Mills is similarly multi-talented with the ability to play both cornerback and safety. He said that when he met Belichick, the coach instantly brought up versatility. And the chance to play multiple roles attracted Mills to New England in a competitive free agent environment.

“How they run their defense. They’ve got guys who are very versatile, you see them playing guys in multiple positions and I think that’s what this league is going to,” Mills said during his video conference Monday. “You’ve got to play multiple positions. It’s all about confusing these quarterbacks and being able to make plays.”

Chemistry Builder

Tight end Hunter Henry revealed Monday that he was part of a small group of offensive players in California who joined quarterback Jarrett Stidham for a throwing session to help build camaraderie this weekend.

Others involved were Jakobi Meyers, Devin Asiasi, Matt LaCoss, Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson.

Instagram Rich

According to a new report by Pickswise, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has the fourth-richest Instagram profile in the NFL. Newton’s account generates $20,082 per post. Cleveland Browns wide received Odell Beckham Jr. is in first place at $58,699 per post, and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is second at $38,853.

McCourty Maneuvers

Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty continue to be pillars of the community. Jason recently joined the Boston Medical Center Philanthropic Trust, while Devin joined the Boston Medical Center Hospital Board.

Andrews Official

The Patriots made official Monday the re-signing of center David Andrews.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, though it was reported last week Andrews returned as an unrestricted free agent on a four-year contract.

Guy Soon Gone?

Unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Lawrence Guy was in Miami on Monday for an official free agent visit.

Guy, who has started all but four games for the Patriots over the past four seasons, was a member of the team's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

Miami already has signed former Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, while the Patriots signed former Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux.