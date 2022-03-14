Tom Brady Ends Retirement; Will Return to Play for Bucs in 2022

Tom Brady announced via social media that he is returning to the gridiron for his 23rd season, citing the reason for his return as “unfinished business.”

Just 40 days into retirement, Tom Brady has channeled his inner ‘Rocky Balboa.’

As the titular character once told his brother-in-law Paulie Pennino in the sixth installment of the movie franchise: “There's still some stuff in the basement.”

Apparently, the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s ‘basement’ is in need of some ‘spring cleaning,’ as well.

On Sunday evening, Brady announced via social media that he is returning to the gridiron for his 23rd season, citing the reason for his return as “unfinished business.”

Having originally announced his retirement on February 1, Brady’s potential NFL return has been the subject of much speculation throughout the past seven weeks. However, at the age of 44, he has decided that his place is on the football field for at least one more year.

Brady entered the NFL as the 199th overall selection by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. The Michigan product ascended to the starting position in his second year with the team, in the aftermath of a devastating injury to then-starter Drew Bledsoe. In his first year as a starter, Brady led the Patriots to their first ever championship. He would go on to win five additional titles in New England, with his last coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady’s place at the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. He was to have finished his illustrious career with regular season totals of 11,317 pass attempts for 7,263 completions (64.2%), 84,520 passing yards, 624 touchdowns and 203 interceptions. And that’s just the regular season. Brady has also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-12, as well as a quarterback rating of 90.4. He completed 62.8% of his postseason passes for 13,049 yards, 86 passing touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Brady has won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he has played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.

As Brady’s statement indicates, he will continue his football journey with the Buccaneers in 2022. His first two years in Tampa have been a resounding success, including a victory in Super Bowl LV. In 2021, he led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes (to just six interceptions), while finishing second in MVP voting. Brady will now look to improve upon his 243-73 regular season record and 35-12 record in the playoffs. Adding an eighth Super Bowl ring is undoubtedly atop his list of goals, as well.

For the Buccaneers, Brady’s return is a game changer. They have a long list of free agents, many of whose services they would like to retain. Those names include center Ryan Jensen, running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Rob Gronkowski. However, Tampa is currently $11.2 million over the salary cap, a matter which they must rectify by 4:00pm ET on Wednesday, March 16. Brady’s contract for the upcoming season has a base value of $10.4 million and $4.5 million in incentives. For starters, Tampa is likely to offer him a pay increase in the hopes of lowering his cap hit for 2022. Still, there is some financial work to be done in Tampa Bay within the next few days to build their 2022 roster.

Although Brady’s return does not directly impact the Patriots, it may have far reaching effects. New England is also facing some difficult decisions regarding their own extensive list of internal free agents; such as linebacker Dont’a Hightower, offensive linemen Trent Brown and Ted Karras, and running backs James White and Brandon Bolden. All of the previously mentioned players are former Brady teammates. Should New England be able to reach an agreement with any of the aforementioned players, taking a one-year, team-friendly deal to join Brady for a title run in Tampa may be an offer too difficult to refuse.

Last, but certainly not least, Brady being back with the Buccaneers has dramatically increased Tampa Bay’s odds to win the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay began Sunday with 20-to-1 odds to win a Super Bowl title in 2022. Following his announcement, the odds improved to 10-to-1 odds.

In the final analysis, Tom Brady just was not quite ready to walk away from the game which many have said he is the best to ever play. Already the owner of nearly every statistical record which he has sought, there is one feat he has yet to achieve. He will expectedly do so in Week One, when he becomes the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game at age 45.

It seems that ‘stuff’ in Tom Brady’s ‘basement’ included his desire to play until age 45. As a result, the Brady-era in the National Football League will continue for at least one more year, while Brady himself settles his ‘unfinished business.’