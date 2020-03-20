Tom Brady Announces on Instagram He Has Signed With Buccaneers

After a two-day physical in New York, it's official: Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The 42-year-old quarterback took to Instagram to make the announcement, thanking Tampa Bay for the opportunity and expressing his excitement to meet his new teammates and coaches.

"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," Brady wrote in his Instagram post. "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work!"

Brady signed a two-year contract with the NFC South team, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The money involved in the contract is still unknown.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians also released a statement through Buccaneers.com on Brady becoming a Buccaneer.

"Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better," said Arians. "I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship."