Tom Brady Offers Valuable Advice for Patriots & Drake Maye
When asking about the steps to success of developing a top-tier quarterback talent like Drake Maye for the New England Patriots, there may not be a better person to ask than newly-inducted Patriots Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who sounded off on the rookie quarterback earlier this week.
While on an interview with Charles Robinson of Yahoo , Brady was asked about his thoughts concerning the Patriots' rookie signal caller, where the seven-time champion hammered down the importance of surrounding Maye with a steady and supportive environment.
"I'm very fortunate to be around [Drake Maye], and I like him a lot. I've heard great things about him, but his opportunity is really going to be what he makes of it. How he wants to develop it, and how he wants to attack his profession, like we all do. It's not where you're at when you're 22, it's who you're around when you're 22. Who inspires you to be better? Who develops you?"- Tom Brady on Drake Maye
Considering the explosive ending to the Patriots' last quarterback frenzy led by Mac Jones, the significance of facilitating a talented supporting cast for him to grow with should be even more of a priority with Maye.
By adding a fresh coaching staff and an improved personnel, especially on offense, New England's started on a good pace of doing so, but must continue their efforts moving forward.
Brady went on to draw some parallels to the early stages of his own career, along with how his challenging experiences allowed him to develop into a better quarterback.
"I was so fortunate. I look at my career-- I was looking around at other competitors like Peyton Manning, Steve McNair. Vinny Testaverde was playing for the Jets. Brett Favre was playing... The competition was tough. My coaches were tough. I had to grow and develop. I would want those guys to have the same thing, I just don't see it the same way I saw it back then... There's a lot of reasons why. I would like to see the game become aware of it-- then we need to put some things in place to make those changes."- Tom Brady on QB development
The NFL and it's development track for young quarterbacks is clearly in a different state than it was when Brady was first coming up, but the core principles remain in tact. To be successful, you have to surround yourself with the correct people, and without the right voices in Maye's ear early into his pro career, it might be tough to see the UNC product fill out his ceiling.
First-year head coach Jerod Mayo has thankfully seemed committed to the long-term process in New England, and this franchise has shown all the signs of taking the right steps concerning Maye up to this point. However, Brady's statement still proves true that it all comes down to what the young signal caller does with the opportunity.
All eyes are set on Drake Maye as New England's next regular season campaign looms right around the corner.
