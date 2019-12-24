PatriotMaven
Tom Brady Has No Plans For Retirement After This Season: 'I Hope to Continue Playing'

Devon Clements

Speculation has surrounded how much longer New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would continue playing in the NFL. In his 20th season and at 42 years of age, one would think that his playing days are coming to an end soon. But despite a drop-off in production and a bit of frustration surrounding how this season has gone thus far, it appears that Brady is already locked and loaded for the 2020 season. 

During his weekly interview with Westwood One Sports, Brady told host Jim Gray Monday night that he plans on playing next season. 

"I think I've said for a long time, my tune hasn't changed, I hope to continue playing," Brady said when asked if the speculation can finally be put to rest regarding him playing next season. "I've had long terms goal, I've had short terms goals, football is a contact sport, you never know when your last game is going to be and you should count your blessing every time you walk off the field healthy."

It would have made sense for Brady to hold back on giving a definitive answer in regards to playing next season until this season was over. One has to think that at his age, winning his seventh Super Bowl and riding off into retirement right after would be an ideal end to a Hall of Fame career. But that doesn't appear to be the case for Brady. 

No matter what happens over the next month or so, Brady's love for football will keep him playing at the age of 43. However, the question that remains is whether he will be playing in Foxboro next season or elsewhere. Since he becomes a free agent next offseason, there is an opportunity for him to sign elsewhere in the league if he feels it is a good fit. Though that doesn't seem like a likely scenario, the door has not been open for him to do such throughout his career, so the attempt to explore other options will be available to him. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

I would be truly stunned if he left.

