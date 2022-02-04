Tom Brady Reflects on Time with Patriots, Thanks ‘ALL’ in Latest Retrospective Video

Two days after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Brady posted a one-minute video, commemorating several career highlights, most of which centered around his time with the New England Patriots.

Moments after announcing his retirement from the NFL via social media on Tuesday, Tom Brady surprisingly became the subject of scorn in a region typically known for its staunch fandom of the 44-year-old legendary quarterback.

Finally making his intentions public after a weekend of rampant speculation, Brady penned an over 900-word announcement of his decision. In his statement, he thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, and his family and support staff for what he called a ‘thrilling ride,” while describing himself as ‘the luckiest person in the world.”

Conspicuous by its absence was any mention of his former team, the New England Patriots. Brady did not acknowledge either the Patriots organization or the New England fans; igniting the fury of a significant percentage of the fanbase who felt neglected by Brady’s omission of anything and everything New England.

Those who are fans of the classic sitcom, Seinfeld, might liken this large sect of New Englanders to the character Alec Berg, an attorney friend of Jerry's who felt scorned after he failed to receive his ‘day after thank you’ for gifting Seinfeld and his friends New York Rangers’ playoff tickets.

Still, some fans were genuinely offended.

Others were told that they should be offended…ironically told to feel as such by those who make their living offending people between the hours of 2pm and 6pm ET.

But, that being said…

Brady has since begun to correct the perceived snub by responding via social media to several congratulatory messages from his former Patriots teammates, his former head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots team owner Robert Kraft.

However, on Thursday, Brady posted a one-minute video, commemorating several career highlights, most of which centered around his time with the New England Patriots. He also made sure to thank EVERYONE.

The compilation featured some of Brady’s most memorable Super Bowl highlights, along with moments he spent with his family and teammates off the field. It plays out over Brady’s comments following his last visit to Gillette Stadium, this time as a member of the Buccaneers, in October 2021. Brady’s Bucs defeated the Pats 19-17 on a rain-soaked, yet emotional Sunday night in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

“You know, it’s been my home for 20 years. I have the best memories,” Brady said of New England back on Oct. 3. “My kids were born here and I’m going to be part of the community for a long time.”

For Patriots fans, the video definitely stirred the feels. The opening clip features the 2001 Patriots taking the field as a team ahead of their Super Bowl victory over the St. Louis Rams. Adding yet another layer of emotion, Brady’s video was posted exactly 20 years to the day of Super Bowl XXXVI, thus giving birth to one of the most successful dynasties in professional sports.

“I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today,” the post read.

Most importantly, Brady left no doubt about his intended audience this time around, inclusively saying “…Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible.”

We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming…