Tom Brady Sends Message on Socials Amid Celtics' NBA Finals Victory
While the city of Boston awaits the New England Patriots to embark on the next NFL season, fans were able to secure the taste of a championship win within another sport on Monday after the Boston Celtics took home their 18th NBA title against the Dallas Mavericks.
It's the first championship the city has seen in any of its major four sports since the Patriots took down the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII.
This time around, it was the Celtics who amassed an impressive 16-3 record throughout the course of the entire 2024 playoffs, capping off their league-best regular season record with another banner.
With the city of Boston feeling the championship rush once again, we saw newly-inducted Patriots Hall of Famer Tom Brady get involved in the excitement as well.
After the Celtics closed out their series in five games on Monday night, Brady hit up his Twitter/X account to send out simple, yet endearing message after the Celtics' win:
"Another one in Boston."
If there's anyone who knows what it feels like to win big in Boston, it's this guy.
Brady made his return to the city this past week during his Hall of Fame induction and jersey retirement, where the 7-time Super Bowl champion received his much-deserved praise from a rabid and energized New England fanbase. As the Celtics took care of business less than a week later, it was only right that the former QB had to give out some flowers of his own as well.
Now, let's all hope that this Patriots team can follow the same blueprint as the boys in green to hoist another Lombari Trophy in the near future.
