PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Tom Brady Sr. Gives Objective Perspective on Son Leaving Patriots

Devon Clements

There's seems to be a lot of finger pointing in the wake of Tom Brady deciding to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Is it Bill Belichick's fault for not doing enough to retain Brady? Or is it Brady's fault for not even entertaining any negotiations with New England before and during free agency? 

But here's the question that needs to be asked: does it matter?

Amid all the emotions and reactions regarding the end of an era in New England is Tom Brady Sr.'s objective reaction to the entire situation, which he explained on "Raising Fame: Sports Edition" with Dell and Sonya Curry. 

Here is what the future Hall of Fame quarterback's father had to say about Brady's "separation" from Bill Belichick and New England:

“Bill’s got a lot of responsibilities to keep the Patriots on track,” Brady Sr. said. “That is a bigger responsibility than keeping Tommy under the hood. Both of them are mature individuals. I really respect Bill’s decision and respect Tommy’s decision as well. It’s okay to take different paths. You don’t have to stay joined at the hip.

“The Patriots were darn good to us and darn good to Tommy. Now that he’s moved on, it’s kind of fun. We get to see some different sights of the world. We don’t get down to Florida very often, or down to that area. It’s pretty cool.”

Brady Sr. also said that he hopes the change for his son will be "a way to reinvigorate things" while also noting that his son - unsurprisingly - wants to win another Super Bowl. 

“Twenty years is about four lifetimes in the sports world,” Brady Sr. said. “It’s pretty unusual that people don’t leave one franchise for another. After 20 years, I just kind of sense that this is going to be a new chapter.”

What's also pretty unusual is that Brady Sr. - who is known for being biased in favor of his son, and rightfully  so - had such an objective reaction to his son ending a historical reign in New England. But his thoughts bring into focus that instead of trying to put the blame on someone for the end of an era in Foxboro, everyone should instead hold their glass up and give thanks to the high level of football both Brady and the Patriots played over the past two decades. 

The end of one chapter and the start of another doesn't just bring uncertainty, but also a fresh start and a bit of excitement for everyone involved. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Check out what Cole Croston is doing in his post-playing career:

Devon Clements

Projecting Patriots' Offensive Starters for 2020 Season

A look at which players are projected to be on the first-team offense for the Patriots this fall.

Devon Clements

Who Wins More Games in 2020: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers manage to earn more wins than former head Bill Belichick and the Patriots in 2020?

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

WATCH: Patriots Players Send Their Love and Support Through 'Together While Apart' Campaign

Captains Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty, among others send a message to Patriots nation about staying strong while we are apart during these troubling times.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Gipson, Hill, Jackson, Stone, Love, and Taylor are guys to have eyes…

Max McAuliffe

Derek Wolfe was a name that floated around as a potential Patriot…

Max McAuliffe

Which WR Prospect Fits The Patriots' Evolving Offensive Scheme The Most?

Based on play call tendencies and route-running percentages, let's see who would fit the Patriots' scheme the most out of the top receivers of this class.

Max McAuliffe

Here's a look at some of the best photos of Tom Brady from the 2019…

PatsFan6967

Some lesser known names at quarterback for this year's draft class

Max McAuliffe

Three linebackers that should at the very least be on the Patriots'…

Max McAuliffe