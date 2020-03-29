Tom Brady Sr. Gives Objective Perspective on Son Leaving Patriots

There's seems to be a lot of finger pointing in the wake of Tom Brady deciding to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Is it Bill Belichick's fault for not doing enough to retain Brady? Or is it Brady's fault for not even entertaining any negotiations with New England before and during free agency?

But here's the question that needs to be asked: does it matter?

Amid all the emotions and reactions regarding the end of an era in New England is Tom Brady Sr.'s objective reaction to the entire situation, which he explained on "Raising Fame: Sports Edition" with Dell and Sonya Curry.

Here is what the future Hall of Fame quarterback's father had to say about Brady's "separation" from Bill Belichick and New England:

“Bill’s got a lot of responsibilities to keep the Patriots on track,” Brady Sr. said. “That is a bigger responsibility than keeping Tommy under the hood. Both of them are mature individuals. I really respect Bill’s decision and respect Tommy’s decision as well. It’s okay to take different paths. You don’t have to stay joined at the hip.

“The Patriots were darn good to us and darn good to Tommy. Now that he’s moved on, it’s kind of fun. We get to see some different sights of the world. We don’t get down to Florida very often, or down to that area. It’s pretty cool.”

Brady Sr. also said that he hopes the change for his son will be "a way to reinvigorate things" while also noting that his son - unsurprisingly - wants to win another Super Bowl.

“Twenty years is about four lifetimes in the sports world,” Brady Sr. said. “It’s pretty unusual that people don’t leave one franchise for another. After 20 years, I just kind of sense that this is going to be a new chapter.”

What's also pretty unusual is that Brady Sr. - who is known for being biased in favor of his son, and rightfully so - had such an objective reaction to his son ending a historical reign in New England. But his thoughts bring into focus that instead of trying to put the blame on someone for the end of an era in Foxboro, everyone should instead hold their glass up and give thanks to the high level of football both Brady and the Patriots played over the past two decades.

The end of one chapter and the start of another doesn't just bring uncertainty, but also a fresh start and a bit of excitement for everyone involved.