HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Tom Brady Enjoys 7th Super Bowl Parade

The former New England quarterback made the most of the boat parade celebrating his 7th Super Bowl ring.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

There's something very humanizing about watching the most accomplished American athlete in history get flat-out plastered. While Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady easily handled the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night, the same could not be said about his experience with the "refreshments" during the parade. 

Even the 2015 Denver Broncos pass rush didn't hobble him to this extent. It seems that for one day only, the TB12 method took a back seat -- although, Brady quickly (and jokingly) reaffirmed his commitment to staying, uh, hydrated.

Staying true to his competitive nature, Brady may have also emerged as a real contender for a prestigious category: biggest power move in NFL history. Up until now, that crown was held solely by tight end Rob Gronkowski for playing baseball with (and subsequently denting) the Super Bowl 53 trophy. Brady decided to go one step further and launch the trophy from his boat to Cameron Brate's.

While the throw may not have been a perfect spiral, Brady's accuracy is still clearly impeccable.

February of 2021 is shaping up to be an experience full of ambivalence for New England Patriots fans. Today was a stark reminder of the contrast that exists between the franchise's past and present. While Feb. 10 was a warm, beautiful, and historic day in Tampa Bay, it was yet another subzero cog in the machine of monotony for Patriots fans. 

Yet, the month of February also advents the great equalizer: the offseason. It remains to be seen how New England makes the most of its time.

Tom Brady celebrates his 7th Super Bowl win during Tampa Bay's parade
News

Tom Brady Enjoys 7th Super Bowl Parade

Russell Wilson pumps his first after a pass
GM Report

An Open Letter to Russell Wilson from a Patriots Fan

USATSI_13842748_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Scouting Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown, a Potential Patriot Slot Star

USATSI_15544817_168387918_lowres
News

Tom Brady Beats Odds Again, Wins 7th Championship

USATSI_15423590
Game Day

Super Bowl LV: Which Side Wins Historic QB Matchup?

USATSI_15425624_168387918_lowres
News

Patriots Steal a Top QB Prospect in Lance Zierlein's First Mock Draft

USATSI_10560317_168387918_lowres
News

Robert Kraft Is Rooting for Tom Brady To Win Super Bowl LV

USATSI_13304949
GM Report

Scouting Report: Could Shi Smith Be a Mid-Round Gem?