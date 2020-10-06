Tony Corrente Explains Bizarre Patriots-Chiefs Second Quarter Call

Week 4 was a week like no other for the New England Patriots. They ended up losing 26-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs, but for a while the game was close. It seemed like there was even a chance that New England could end winning.

The Patriots saw things Monday night that they couldn't explain, and one of those sights involved the officiating crew. Midway through the second quarter, New England made a great play, which involved Chase Winovich getting to Patrick Mahomes on 3rd down. As Winovich was bringing Mahomes down, Deatrich Wise came from behind and appeared to strip Mahomes. New England had the ball in the red zone and seemed like they were about to get control of the game.

But that's not how it played out. Whistles blew and Shilique Calhoun, who had scooped up the football, was stopped in his tracks before reaching the end zone.

What happened next is hard to explain. While Bill Belichick was yelling at the officiating crew, the Chiefs quickly punted the ball. Everyone asked themselves - what just happened?"

It wasn't until after the game that fans got an answer when referee Tony Corrente explained his decision to the media. Here is his explanation for that play:

"I felt that (Patrick Mahomes) was being controlled quite a bit prior to him actually going to the ground," Corrente said. "And as he was being controlled, other players were coming in at him. And so with those other players baring down on him, a quarterback is considered in the grasp and his forward progress is considered stopped when I feel as though the player's safety is being jeopardized. And that was the case in this instance. So, rather than allow him to get hit by a second and third player, we shut it down and considered it forward progress at that point."

When asked if New England could have challenged the play, here is what Corrente said:

"No, because the play was shut down and stopped prior to the fumble occurring, or prior to him losing control of the football. There was no reviewable aspect of that play."

Quarterbacks are protected quite a lot in today's NFL, but this seems to be a tad excessive. Mahomes was still trying to make a football play, so why was the whistle blown and why was he considered in the grasp?

The Patriots should have had a touchdown but the officiating crew took it away from them. Who knows how the game would have played out after that.

Corrente was able to explain his call, but Patriots fans are likely still fuming and wondering how much of an impact the call will have on the rest of the season.

But as Bill Belichick would say - we're on to Denver.

