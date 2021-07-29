Twice as Nice: Patriots Training Camp Observations for Day Two

Patriots QB Cam Newton looks sharp, Mac continues to impress with a quick release and Langi makes his case on the second day of training camp practices in New England

The first day was so nice, the New England Patriots decided to do it twice.

The Pats returned to the practice fields for Day Two of Training Camp practices in Foxboro. Under partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures, New England continues to put in the work as they progress for the 2021 season.

Here are some of the highlights of the second day of Pats Training Camp practices:

Roll Call (7/29):

Those absent from Thursday’s on-field action once again included QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Brandon King, TE Dalton Keene, LB Chase Winovich, DT Byron Cowart, LB Terez Hall. Each of these players is currently ineligible to practice, as they remain on physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was present for the second straight day, wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Also for the second straight day, linebacker Anfernee Jennings was not spotted on the practice fields.

Quarterbacks Get the Spotlight

Once again, the eyes of the fans in attendance were squarely focused on the quarterbacks. Cam Newton and Mac Jones continued to lead the team in both 7-on-7 and 11-on11 drills. Newly-acquired Jake Dolegala was sporting a red number 9 jersey.

After a tough start for both quarterbacks, Cam Newton had the better day on Thursday. Cam completed 3 of 4 passes (7-on-7) and 6 of 10 (11-on-11). Overall, he looked more comfortable under pressure. In one instance, he was able to get the ball out quickly, despite stout coverage from defensive lineman Henry Anderson. He is still sailing some passes, but also was the victim of a Jakobi Meyers drop on a slant pass that would have earned him a touchdown. Newton finished the day strongly, completing 5 of 6 in the red zone.

While Mac Jones had his struggles, he also put in a solid day of practice. The rookie continues to impress with his ability to process the play quickly and make anticipatory throws. He finished 3 of 3 (7-on-7) but had his difficulties in 11-on-11 drills. While he did have some trouble in his final drive, he finished on a high note with three completions, including an end-zone stroke to running back Sony Michel.

Don’t Forget Langi

It was only a few years ago that linebacker Harvey Langi was making a name for himself in Patriots training camp. Prior to the 2017 season, Langi just seemed to grasp the concept of being a Patriot. He was in the right spot to make plays, while contributing on special teams. Unfortunately, his time in New England was cut short after he and his wife were involved in a serious car accident in October of 2017. He would land on season-ending injured reserve and would be released by the team in 2018.

In May, Langi inked a deal to return to New England. In a crowded and talented linebacker depth chart, he is once again on the practice fields, making his case for roster consideration. Langi contributed with Josh Uche on a sack of Mac Jones, and also broke up a pass intended for tight end Jonnu Smith in coverage.

Special Guest, Familiar Face

Former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi was a visitor on day two of Pats camp. Bruschi was seen chatting on the field with coaches Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia. He also spent time talking with team owner Robert Kraft and current Patriots linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Matt Judon. He spent extensive time mingling with players and coaches, as well as team owner Robert Kraft.

Oh to be a fly on the wall…

The Patriots will return to practice on Friday, July 30 at 9:45 am ET in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Once again, practice will be open to the public.