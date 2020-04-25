Twitter Reacts to Patriots' First Pick in 2020 Draft

The New England Patriots did it again. No, they didn’t trade down. We have come to expect that. Instead, they made their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, and Twitter doesn't know who the player is, or how to react.

After the top-rated safety remaining on the board - Alabama’s Xavier McKinney - was selected at No. 36 by the New York Giants, the Patriots started their own little run by drafting Kyle Dugger of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne University with the 37th overall pick, and Twitter took their shots.

Let's take a look at the gist of what you'll find on Twitter following New England's early Day 2 selection:

It's been a head-scratching month for Patriot Nation. The confusion continues with Division II Safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

In Belichick, Patriots Fans Trust.

The Patriots have their haters but Belichick always gets his respects, even when he finds a player nobody knows.