Latest Vegas Odds Predict Unfortunate Fate for Patriots Next Season
The New England Patriots are looking far from the betting favorites heading into the 2024 NFL season.
After a previously bumpy 4-13 regular season, it's not a total shock to see the Patriots have some doubt cast onto them before they undergo their next set of 17 games. A few moving pieces on the field and the sidelines prevent this team from elevating to a serious threat in the AFC. As a result, Vegas has taken note, and the forecast doesn't seem pretty to be in Foxboro.
The expectations for the Patriots have stooped so low that DraftKings SportsBook's latest odds now pin New England as the favorite to finish 2024 with the fewest wins on the season at +340. Their closest competitors trail behind a bit distantly, as the Carolina Panthers enter the mix at +550, and the Denver Broncos at +600.
Ouch.
To have a successful first season under head coach Jerod Mayo, a lot will have to go right for the Patriots throughout the course of the year.
Tasked with one of the top-ten most difficult schedules in the NFL, alongside an already highly competitive division, it's far from a cakewalk to start this fresh regime. The quality of New England's retooling roster doesn't do this team any favors either when compared to the premier talent they'll be up against.
However, to have the Patriots in league-worst territory might be a bit disrespectful.
New England still maintained an average defensive unit last regular season campaign (ranked 15th in the NFL) despite enduring several injuries to key playmakers and suffering from one of the most brutal offensive outputs this franchise has ever seen.
If the Patriots can marginally improve in putting up points, and this roster's health can remain mainly in check, this team could be prepared to turn some heads in 2024, and effectively blow their projections out of the water.
Don't expect New England to be gunning for a Super Bowl next season, but posting the worst record in the league may just be too bold of a projection.
