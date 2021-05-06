McCourty Twins Separated

Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty will be leaving the New England Patriots to join the Miami Dolphins

Longtime New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty's Twitter reaction said it all after news came out that he no longer would be playing on the same team as his twin brother.

After three seasons in New England, cornerback Jason McCourty is leaving to join the Miami Dolphins.

The move wasn't entirely unexpected given that free agency began two months ago and McCourty remained unsigned until Thursday.

McCourty's departure might be a good sign that 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore will be staying a while longer after an offseason of uncertainty created by the fact he's scheduled to be paid only $7 million (way below his market value) in 2021.

Jason McCourty started 11 games for the Patriots last season, but had his struggles at times. He did not record an interception and his opponent passer rating when targeted was an unhealthy 131.4, according to pro-football-reference.com.

In Miami, McCourty will be reunited with longtime Patriots assistant Brian Flores, who last year in New England was McCourty's first. McCourty started 12 games that season and had a key pass breakup in the end zone in the second half of the Patriots' 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Ironically, the news of McCourty's departure came on the same day NFL Network announced that the McCourty twins would be featured on their "player's choice" series Sunday.

The first episode the twins selected to be shown on NFL Network that day was "America's Game: The 2018 New England Patriots" at noon and the last game highlight was that Super Bowl LIII victory at 10:30 p.m. ET.

McCourty becomes the second defensive player to leave the Patriots for Miami this offseason, following defensive tackle Adam Butler.