Video Surfaces of Patriots Videographer Being Confronted by Bengals Staffer

Devon Clements

When the Cincinnati Bengals believed the New England Patriots were video taping their sideline during last week's game, a Bengals staffer confronted the Patriots videographer and had the tapes eventually confiscated. It appears that we now have a video of this confrontation. 

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was able to obtain a copy of the video. The video starts with the camera pointed in the same direction that the Patriots camera was pointed (to confirm that the Patriots were filming Cincinnati's sideline) and then pivots to the back and forth once the Patriots representative was confronted.

This is not a good look for the Patriots. Having footage that clearly shows a focused-in Bengals' sideline doesn't bode well for a team that has a history of illegal activity in this realm. On top of it, New England's representative was practically begging to delete the footage right then and there to avoid any kind of further repercussion. So take that for what it is worth. 

