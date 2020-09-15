Checking In With Former Patriots After Week 1

The New England Patriots saw a lot of their key players leave the organization this offseason, with none being bigger than Tom Brady.

The organization has entered an evolutionary stage. The coaching staff and roster look much different. Even the design of the offense and defense is new.

New England is no stranger to getting rid of high-profile players. Bill Belichick and and his staff would rather sell high on a player than have him finish his career with the team. Lawyer Milloy is a perfect example of this.

But a lot of former Patriots find out that the grass isn't always greener on the other side. The former Patriots who left the organization this offseason had a Week 1 record of 1-4.

Let's take a detailed look at how these players and coaches performed in their first game with their new teams.

Tom Brady

The player that every New England fan paid attention to was Tom Brady. How would he do without Bill Belichick? Would he still be the great quarterback that he was in New England?

In his first game as a Buccaneer, Brady threw for 239 yards, reaching the end zone twice while also throwing two interceptions. Brady showed why Tampa Bay acquired him, but also showed signs of wear and tear and how far he has to go before him and his teammates are on the page.

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski had a disappointing debut for Tampa Bay. He only had two catches for 11 yards.

It appears that Tampa Bay will continue to utilize O.J. Howard along with Gronkowski. The former Patriots tight end will have to earn his reps. He won't just get the ball because he has played with Brady before.

There is much to be desired from 31-year-old tight end.

Kyle Van Noy

Kyle Van Noy got to face the Patriots in his first game as a Miami Dolphin. But he was probably wishing he didn't leave New England after the game.

Van Noy had a solid game racking up five tackles, but along with the rest of Miami's defense, Van Noy struggled to contain Cam Newton in Week 1. It could be a long season for Van Noy down in Miami.

Jamie Collins

Jamie Collins probably had the worst day of any former Patriot. He didn't even finish his first game in Detroit. He was able to grab three tackles before getting ejected after making contact with a referee. It wasn't malicious, but Collins was still ejected.

Hopefully in Week 2 Collins will be much better.

Stephen Gostkowski

One of the weirder events of Week 1 was seeing Stephen Gostkowski suit up in a Titans uniform. He spent most of his career in New England.

Unlike the majority of former Patriots, Gostkowski's team ended up winning. However, Gostkowski still looked rather rusty. He missed three kicks as well as an extra point attempt. But he did make the game-winning field goal with 20 seconds left in the game.

Joe Judge

Joe Judge left the Patriots organization to get his first head-coaching job with the New York Giants. And Judge learned just how hard it is to lead a team to victory.

Mistakes by Daniel Jones hurt the New York Giants, as they ended up losing 26-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night. Judge will look to get his first victory against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

