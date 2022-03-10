Welcome [Razor]Back? - Patriots, Trey Flowers Reunion Seems Like the Right Fit

If Flowers’ expected release takes place, a reunion with his former college teammate would be among the many storylines surrounding a potential return to New England.

Amidst the many tweets that Patriots’ defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. received upon being selected in the fourth round by the Pats in the 2018 NFL Draft, one in particular stood above the rest.

The tweet came from someone who knows what it’s like to be an Arkansas Razorback taken in the fourth round of the draft by one of the premier franchises in all of professional sports. It was also a harbinger of things to come for life in New England.

With the Patriots, Wise was reunited with his former college teammate and mentor Trey Flowers. Himself, a former Patriots fourth-round pick, Flowers certainly knew that of which he spoke. After all, he became one of the Patriots’ most formidable pass rushers, helping the Patriots in winning two Super Bowl titles. Flowers was well aware of the work it takes to succeed in Foxboro, and knew that his friend [turned teammate] had the necessary intangibles to success in Foxboro. For Wise, he has described his relationship with Flowers as that of an ‘older brother-type.’ With that tweet, his ‘older brother’ put him on notice, with each finding their own success.

Since that time, Wise has gone on to become a key component of the Patriots front seven, signing a four-year, $22 million contract to remain with the team last offseason. Conversely, Flowers sought greener free agent pastures by signing a five-year contract. $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions in 2019.

However…could this tandem of former Arkansas Razorbacks once again reunite in Foxboro for 2022?

As the old saying goes, ‘the possibility is definitely on the table.’

Per a Thursday afternoon report by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have informed Flowers on Thursday that he will be released in a cost-cutting move prior to the start of the league year on Wednesday, March 16. The move is expected to free up at least $12 million in cap space for Detroit, per Birkett’s report.

Coming off consecutive injury-shortened seasons, as well as having earned approximately $54 million of his $90 million deal with Detroit, Flowers may be available at a reasonable price.

Enter head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

During his four years in New England, including the postseason, Flowers compiled 26.5 sacks, 203 tackles, five forced-fumbles and two recoveries. While New England may not have matched his highly lucrative contract offer from the Bob Quinn-Matt Patricia led Lions in 2019, Flowers remained well-respected by Belichick and the Patriots brain trust.

“Trey works extremely hard,” Belichick said of Flowers in 2018. “He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. … He’s a very versatile and valuable player for us.”

Should he become available, Flowers’ previous success in the Patriots’ system, combined with Belichick’s penchant for familiarity, makes for an intriguing potential reunion in New England.

Still, would bringing Flowers back into the Foxboro fold satisfy the Patriots reported intent to infuse both youth and speed into their pass rush for the upcoming season?

And…if Flowers is still capable of getting the job done, why would Detroit cut him loose?

In short, the answers are “yes” and “money.”

With regard to his on-field abilities, Flowers’ first season with Detroit saw him take over exactly where he left FG in New England, wearing havoc on opposing quarterbacks. The defensive end finished the 2019 season having registered seven sacks and 21 quarterback hits. Unfortunately, injuries would limit his time on the field in both 2020 and 2021. During the past two seasons, Flowers saw the field for only 14 games, leading to a notable decline in his production. The Arkansas product had just 3.5 sacks from 2020-21, when he missed time with knee and shoulder injuries, as well as a broken forearm.

However, when healthy, Flowers is still one of the more formidable pass rushers in the league, demonstrating great instincts and ability to locate the ball. He has also consistently been one of the Lions’ best run defenders, as well as a positive and influential presence in the locker room. At just 28 years of age, Flowers still has plenty left in the tank to make an impact on the Pats front seven. Not only would he make an impressive pass rush pair with Matthew Judon, he could serve as a mentor for some of the Pats younger players at the position including linebackers Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins, as well as defensive ends Chase Winovich and his former teammate Deatrich Wise.

In the final analysis, the primary reason for Trey Flowers’ exit from Detroit is indeed a financial one. With the Lions’ set to incur a $23.2 million cap hit from Flowers’ contract in 2022, the team opted for the savings. Given Flowers' recent injury history, as well as his waning production over the past two seasons, he is unlikely to receive a high-income offer. For the currently cap-strapped Patriots, Flowers could be the right fit at the right time.

Perhaps it is once again time for a pair of former Razorbacks to get to “work” on the Patriots front seven at Gillette Stadium?

This reunion may just make too much sense for either side to refuse.