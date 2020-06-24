PatriotMaven
James White Says Black Athletes Need to 'Speak Out' Against Social Inequality

Devon Clements

Some of the veteran players on the New England Patriots have spoken out on numerous occasions against social inequality ever since George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in May. One of those players is running back James White, who had more to say about the subject to Scholar Athletes' Zone Members during their virtual gala Tuesday night. 

"I think it's very important, especially being a Black athlete, to speak out on social injustices and things that are going on," White said via Patriots.com. "I think it's important that people hear our voices no matter how much money you make, no matter what occupation you do, some people are going to see you as just a Black man in America. It's important to speak out and let people know that Black people have been oppressed for a long time and there are laws that need to be changed, there are people's minds that need to be changed. I think it's important for everybody to voice their feelings and listen to one another – it's the only way things are going to get better."

For football players, speaking out will take place within their own homes as well as their respective teams facilities, where they will discuss this uncomfortable topic with their teammates and coaches who may be a different skin color than themselves. But that conversation will be a necessary one, one that veteran defensive back Jason McCourty said he is ready to have. 

"I think it's going to be an opportunity to uncomfortably have these discussions and be able to really feel what each and every person in the locker room has gone through," McCourty told CNN. Not only myself, but there are so many guys within the locker room from so many different backgrounds, races, demographics that allows us a special moment to be a melting pot and in that situation really be able to care for one another and really be able to understand and talk to each other about what our journey has been like.

"I think that's the unique setting we have within a locker room is that, hey, we all have a common goal, we all want to do something special on the field, but at the same time we have a responsibility to get to know each other and build on things that we do in the community. I'm excited to see what a locker room will be like when you have 90 guys that are willing to care for one another and be able to make change together."

