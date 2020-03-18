PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Here's Why Tom Brady Chose to Sign With Buccaneers

Devon Clements

There's one question that has resonated among the reports that have surfaced since Tom Brady announced his retirement Tuesday morning: "Why would Brady choose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?"

While money and weapons were very much a factor in Brady's reported decision to sign with Tampa Bay when free agency begins on Wednesday at 4pm ET, those aren't the only reasons the six-time Super Bowl champion decided to sign with the NFC South team. Brady's decision also came down to family, vacationing, and Bruce Arians. 

NFL Media's Jim Trotter explained Brady's reasoning behind his decision to sign with the Buccaneers, while also telling what kind of contract Brady demanded:

If Brady's demanded contract was accepted by the Buccaneers, then the veteran QB is in for a big payday this offseason. Deciding to set up shop in Florida for the next two years because of family purposes also explains why the Chargers and Raiders were out of the running for him. 

Arians has coached Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer during their careers, and helped them all play at a very level during his time with them. That seemingly is an area of intrigue from Brady, who wants his next head coach to put Brady in the best position to succeed. With Arians as his head coach, and with weapons like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to throw to, Brady may have the opportunity to turn back the clock and look like the Tom Brady of old in Tampa Bay. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teams were reportedly led to believe wherever Tom Brady goes, he wants Antonio Brown with him.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Was 'a Little Shocked' Tom Brady Decided to Leave Patriots

It appears the shock that went through New England in regards to Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots didn't skip over Bill Belichick.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Re-Sign OLB Keionta Davis

New England is able to retain at least one of their soon-to-be free agent linebackers.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Sign WR Damiere Byrd to One-Year Deal

New England's first free-agent grab of the 2020 offseason is a wide receiver.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Dolphins Sign Center Ted Karras to One-Year Deal

Ted Karras heads down to Miami, who is coached by former Patriots coach Brian Flores.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Trade Safety Duron Harmon to Lions

New England ships away one of their safeties to a team littered with former Patriots.

Devon Clements

Report: Danny Shelton, Lions Agree to Two-Year Deal

Another Patriot signs with the Matt Patricia-led Lions.

Devon Clements

A case to why the Patriots should try and tank this season.

Max McAuliffe

Mike Reiss details how Stidham is now the leader of the pack.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Buccaneers Expected to Sign Tom Brady

The next landing spot for Tom Brady appears to be in the state of Florida.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe