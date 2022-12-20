Willie McGinest VIDEO: Patriots Ex Arrested After Brutal Beating with Bottle

Former Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest is in serious legal trouble and a disturbing video of the Patriots ex is making the rounds on social media.

Willie McGinest, an iconic standout who played 12 of his 15 NFL seasons for the New England Patriots, making two Pro Bowls and winning three Super Bowls with them, is in legal trouble after being arrested in conjunction with a brutal attack on a man in a restaurant ...

With a disturbing video of McGinest and others now making the rounds on social media.

The video, first shared by TMZ, shows McGinest and some other men approaching and then attacking a man in the middle of a restaurant. McGinest and the others walk right up to the man, become involved in a brief verbal confrontation, and then yank him out of his seat to start beating on him.

At one point during the melee, the 6-5, 270-pound McGinest, who is employed by NFL Network, appeared to wap his hand around a bottle ... and then slamming the bottle into the man's head in repeated motions.

The 51-year-old former linebacker then appears to toss the bottle aside before he finally is seen walking away from the scene. ... though the melee continues.

McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles, turning himself in on Monday morning. In a possible attempt to explain the motivation for this confrontation, law enforcement said that the incident was "in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks."

McGinest's initial bail has been set at $30,000. He was booked at 7:30 a.m. Monday local time.

