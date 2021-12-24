With Gabriel Davis Out, Can the Bills Make it Work With Isaiah McKenzie Versus Patriots?

The New England Patriots continue to prepare for hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week Sixteen of the 2021 NFL Season. This Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts will be a pivotal showdown between two division rivals, each vying for the AFC East crown.

Despite the teams being evenly matched on both sides of the ball, health (per usual) is always the great equalizer. For the Patriots, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has been absent from practice throughout the week, having been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has also been absent from the practice fields, and was also placed on COVID/Reserve on Friday. Lastly, receiver Nelson Agholor remains in concussion protocol, after suffering a viscous hit to the head during the team’s 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week Fifteen. Both Stevenson and Agholor have been ruled out for Sunday.

Still, Buffalo has also had its share of difficulties when it comes to sustaining good health, as well. In fact, it was revealed on Tuesday that slot receiver Cole Beasley had tested positive for COVID-19, and thus was immediately placed on the reserve list. As Beasley is unvaccinated, he is ineligible to play against the Patriots in Week Sixteen.

With Beasley out for Sunday’s matchup, wide receiver Gabriel Davis’ role was expected to expand. However, on Friday, Bills’ coach Sean McDermott acknowledged that both Davis, and offensive lineman Cody Ford were being placed on COVID-19, reserve, as well. Much like Beasley, Davis’ unvaccinated status will keep him from suiting up for the Buffalo in Week Sixteen.

Davis has been one of Buffalo’s most versatile weapons on offensive in 2021. The Bills have been known to move feature wideout Stefon Diggs around the formation. This type of flexibility not only is expected to help Davis’ teammates to get into position, but it typically helps the 22-year-old find open routes. Davis can be productive at all three levels: down the field, intermediate routes, and catch-and-run routes. He is also a very good blocker and has been a key component for Buffalo in the run game as well. With Davis out of the lineup, as well as Beasley, the Pats defensive backfield will be able to dedicate greater attention to defending talented pass catchers like Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Dawson Knox,

However, Buffalo’s cupboard of receivers will not be as barren as one might initially think.

Enter reserve wideout Isaiah McKenzie.

McKenzie first joined the NFL as a fifth-round selection by the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. He became a member of the Buffalo Bills in 2018, where he amassed 753 yards on 82 catches, with six touchdowns. In 2021, his numbers have been far from groundbreaking , logging just 38 yards on seven receptions with zero touchdowns. Still, the absence of his teammates should provide the 26-year-old with the chance to shine. Last season, McKenzie demonstrated an ability to be quite effective out of the slot, scoring two touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins in Week Seventeen. On Sunday, the Pats should expect the Georgia product to see notable minutes in that role. At minimum, he is likely to be utilized on jet sweeps and put into motion, pre-snap.

Patriots head coach is well-versed in McKenzie’s abilities, as well as his versatility. When asked about the Bills’ wideout on Friday, Belichick offered the following insight to reporters:

“He's an explosive player,” Belichick said. “Very explosive. [He’s a] Home run guy in the return game and, offensively, he gets the ball in space. He's very quick, elusive, and if he gets a crease, he can make a big play, go all the way. A versatile player. Catches the ball. They use him in the backfield. They use him on some handoff plays, speed sweeps, reverses, and things like that, throw it to him, quick screens, over-the-middle plays, deep balls and then, of course, in the kicking game, he's a dynamic returner. We'll have to do a great job on him with our leverage, our tackling, and certainly have some awareness when he's in the game offensively. He's not in there all the time, but I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a lot more of him this week with [Cole] Beasley out. We'll just have to be ready for whoever they put in there, but he's a guy who can break the game open with one play.”

While McKenzie may turn a head or two on Sunday, he will likely be the Bills’ third option at receiver, and perhaps their fourth option as a pass catcher. Diggs and Knox should see the majority of the looks from quarterback Josh Allen, while fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders, would be a close third. Sanders has been listed as week-to-week with a knee injury, but he was a full participant at Thursday’s practice. As such, he continues to trend in the right direction in terms of playing on Sunday. Despite Sanders’ ability to play out wide, as well as in the slot, he would presumably be most-effective on the outside, considering the loss of both Davis and Beasley.

As a result, McKenzie should expect to draw Patriots slot corner Myles Bryant in coverage in Week Sixteen. Though Bryant occasionally aligned as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set during the Week Thirteen meeting between the two teams, his primary focus was Beasley. The Bills’ slot target was held to only one reception or 11 yards. However, Bryant made arguably the play of the game late in the fourth quarter. In man coverage on Beasley, Bryant made a heads-up read on quarterback Josh Allen. He made the move to Allen’s intended receiver, Gabriel Davis, batting the ball down and securing the victory.

In true Patriots’ and Bills’ fashion, the McKenzie-Bryant matchup might end up being a key battle in the quest for each team’s hopes to be crowned the AFC East Division Champion in 2021. Though neither are presently household names, one may walk away from Sunday’s matchup an unsung hero.