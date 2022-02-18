Milledge, an avid New England Patriots Fan, was honored by the organization earlier this year.

'World's Oldest New England Patriots Fan,' Myrtle Milledge Dies at Age 106

Myrtle Milledge, recently honored as the ‘World’s Oldest New England Patriots Fan’ passed away on February 15 at the age of 106. According to her obituary, she passed away “peacefully” at the Hospice House in Auburn, Maine.

Milledge was born on Dec. 26, 1915, and graduated from Mexico High School in 1934. Two years later, she married Frederick Milledge in 1936 with whom she had four children. Her youngest child, Frederick Jr, died while serving in the Vietnam War in 1968. Her husband passed away in 1970. Milledge worked in a local school cafeteria and later also for Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice.

She was an avid New England sports fan, with a particular love for the Patriots. In May of 2019, at the age of 104, Milledge was the grand marshal of a Patriots parade in Rumford to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier this year, the organization sent her a present in recognition of her 106th birthday. In addition to being recognized as being the Oldest Patriots Fan in the World, Milledge was provided with a Patriots jersey; bearing her name and the number 106 to represent her age.

She also received a signed letter from team Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

Credit: Roger White

Milledge is survived by two sons, eight grandchildren and “many great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.”