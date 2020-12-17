Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 15 Patriots Edition

Damien Harris could be one of the few Patriots worth starting against Miami.

For some, it’s time for the fantasy semifinals. For others, the finals have already arrived.

If you’ve made it this far, you probably haven’t had to rely on too many Patriots as lineup regulars. But injuries and matchups down the stretch can always force your hand. Both Miami and New England are fighting for the seventh Wild Card spot, and some Patriots are bound to stand out.

All scores are calculated using half-point PPR, ESPN standard scoring

Start ‘Em: Patriots D/ST

The age-old adage is that Bill Belichick does not lose to rookie quarterbacks.

The Patriots are 20-5 against first-year signal-callers with Belichick at the helm, and Tua Tagovailoa is set to start for the Dolphins come Sunday. Considering the fact that Miami is already a bottom half of the league matchup for fantasy defenses, Belichick should take that to the next level.

Just look at what he was able to do to Justin Herbert, leading his defense and special teams to a 28-point outing.

The Patriots defense already scored 12 fantasy points against the Dolphins earlier this season, but things continue to move in their favor. A new young quarterback, injuries to DeVante Parker and Myles Gaskin and increased pressure on a historically underachieving franchise all work to the Patriots’ advantage on that side of the ball, so make sure to start them this week.

Sit ‘Em: Cam Newton

If someone is on the verge of getting benched in real life, they should definitely get benched in fantasy.

At this point, actually, Newton might not even be worth a roster spot.

Newton posted his third single-digit performance of his last eight starts against the Rams on Thursday night, and that kind of floor is unacceptable for fantasy owners this late in the season. He production on the ground is tempting, since it gives him a chance at breaking 20 points. But his inabilities as a passer could lead to him getting the hook in favor of Jarrett Stidham mid-game.

It’s always difficult to evaluate a quarterback who scores 55.8 percent of his fantasy points as a ball-carrier. At this point, however, his 5-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio and instability do all the talking.

The time to give up on Newton was probably a month ago, but now is when fantasy owners pushing for a trophy need to cut ties for good.

Start ‘Em: Damien Harris

Harris has got double-digit touches in eight straight games.

In that span, Harris has never posted back-to-back single-digit fantasy outings. He scored just 5.5 last week against the Rams, so recent history suggests you can count on him for 10-plus against the Dolphins.

Harris only has two touchdowns on the season, but his consistent yardage totals make him worth a look in any situation. Miami’s fantasy rush defense is outside the top 10 so far this year, and Harris has broke 70 total yards six times in his 10 appearances.

This late in the year, owners looking for a win will certainly need him to break the plane in order to justify starting him in their flex spot. Harris certainly has a chance to do so Sunday, even with Sony Michel back in the fold.

Sit ‘Em: Julian Edelman

For Patriot fans, it may be tempting to lean on a team favorite to clinch you a shot at a championship.

Even if he were fully healthy, Edelman should not be in anyone’s fantasy lineups this week.

The same receiver who has three-1,000 yard seasons and two 100-catch seasons was not the same before he went down with a knee injury earlier this year, and his role in the offense has shifted drastically as well. Newton is not the same passer Tom Brady was, and they certainly don’t have the decade of chemistry behind them either.

Edelman averaged just 3.3 fantasy points per game in his last four games before landing on IR, and he caught just 38.1 percent of the balls thrown his way in that span.

A big game against the Seahawks was an outlier for Edelman, and this year just doesn’t seem to be his year.

It’s encouraging to see Edelman back on the practice field, but don’t let your emotions sway you when it matters most. Do not start Edelman in fantasy this week. There's a strong chance he won't even suit up.