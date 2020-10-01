SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 4 Patriots Edition

Sam Connon

The fantasy season is officially underway, and PatriotMaven is here to help you decide what to do with the Patriots stashed on your roster.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are next up on the slate for New England, and their offense and defense both pose major problems for Bill Belichick and company. Those problems could severely limit the Patriots’ effectiveness in fantasy football, meaning there aren’t as many must-start options on the roster for the Week 4 matchup.

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

PatriotMaven+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wednesday’s Week 4 Injury Report and What It Means

James White, Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski returned to practice.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Devin McCourty Says Titans' COVID-19 Outbreak a 'Wake-Up Call' For Rest of NFL

"We all knew at some point we might get some positive tests."

Devon Clements

Power Rankings: Patriots Climb Into Top 5 After Week 3 Win at Home

New England was ranked No. 8 by Sports Illustrated last week.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Here's Why Cam Newton Hasn't Moved His Family To New England

Newton revealed that the 2020 season is a "business trip" for him.

Sam Minton

by

DevonClements

Power Rankings: New England Patriots Drop Due to No. 1 Ranked Seattle Seahawks

New England is still ranked in the top 10, however.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

These Four Patriots Players Are Eligible To Return in Week 4 From IR

The Patriots will welcome these players back with open arms if they in fact do return in Week 4.

Devon Clements

Chase Winovich Is in Elite Company Through Three Weeks of Regular Season

Winovich is off to a hot start during his second season in the NFL.

Devon Clements

Patriots OL Michael Onwenu Biggest Surprise of 2020 Rookie Class

Onwenu has gone from a sixth-round pick to a starting left guard in three weeks of regular-season action.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

How Will Patriots Handle Soon-To-Be Crowded Backfield?

Can the Patriots keep five running backs on their 53-man roster moving forward?

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Podcast: Patriots Get Sloppy Week 3 Win Against Banged-Up Raiders

Episode 13 of PatriotMaven Audible Edition is live!

Devon Clements